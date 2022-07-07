Queen’s Park after first WoLF win

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) women’s football team will be looking for their first win of the Ascension-sponsored 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) season, after a false start to their campaign a week ago.
Tomorrow, QPCC take on Defence Force at Valsayn, as WoLF stages its third round of competition.
QPCC were well on the way to a big win against North Coast United last Saturday when referee Ateba Phillip called an end to proceedings, with Queen’s Park leading 9-0 at half-time. Nelson Mandela Park was deemed unfit for the match to continue, due to high grass and inaccurate marking of the field.
Ashlee Alonzo, the former Providence striker, had already scored a first half hat-trick; national youth striker Jessica Harragin and Hanna Vierra both had a brace, while Arie Bhagan and Orielle Trotman both had the ball in the back of the net once, when play was halted.
In a match that was completed, UTT Patriots played to a goalless draw with Club Sando. Patriots are in action tomorrow against a red-hot St Augustine SC team already with a win after defeating La Horquetta Rangers 2-0.
UPCOMING WoLF MATCHES:
(TOMORROW)
Trincity Nationals vs Police, Eddie Hart ground, 1 p.m.
• Defence Force vs QPCC, Valsayn, 4 p.m.
• St Augustine S.C vs UTT Patriots, Montague Recreation Ground, 4 p.m.
• KMillionaire vs Club Sando, TBA, 4 p.m.
(Sunday)
• DMCU vs North Coast United, Patna Recreation Ground, 4 p.m.
• Jewels FC vs Black Panters, Plymouth Recreation Ground, 4 p.m.