Queen’s Park assume lead in Premiership 1

QPCC 1 take lead in Prem 1
Sunil Narine threatened to spin Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 to victory against Clarke Road United at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday, but Joshua James had other plans, hitting 116 to ensure the sixth-round Premiership 1 match ended in a draw.
Narine grabbed seven wickets without conceding a run on the first day of the game on Saturday to dismiss Clarke Road for 76. The mystery spinner returned yesterday to take six for 101 but he could not get the key wicket of James, who defied the Parkites bowlers as Clarke Road posted 325 in their second turn at the crease.
The Parkites, who made 268 for three declared on Saturday, now required 134 for victory but they could only reach 67 for five when the match ended.
Both teams entered the penultimate round encounter tied on 99 points each but the Parkites have now pulled away at the top of the standings, moving on to 116 points with Clarke Road dropping to second place on 108.
In other results yesterday, Damion Joachim continued to shine for PowerGen Penal Sports, grabbing six wickets for 67 runs as they clinched first innings points against Central Sports at Invaders Ground in Felicity.
The result saw PowerGen move up to third with 95 points while Central Sports dropped to fourth with 90.
The final round of matches in the top flight will be contested over three consecutive days starting on Friday.
Summarised Scores:
At Queen’s Park Oval
Clarke Road United 76 (Dejourn Charles 21, Yannick Ottley 20; Sunil Narine 7/0, Sion Hackett 2/18) & 325 (Joshua James 116, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 54; Sunil Narine 6/101, Jon Russ Jaggsar 2/105) vs QPCC I 268-3 dec (Isaiah Rajah 100 n.o., Kirstan Kallicharan 64, Camillo Carimbocas 57) & 67-5 (Isaiah Rajah 41, Ahkeel Mollon 3/35, Clevon Kalawan 2/30)—Match drawn (QPCC 1 gained first innings points)
At Daren Ganga Recreation Ground
QPCC II 171 (Shazad Mohammed 46, Rickash Boodram 39, Jason Batson 38; Jovan Ali 4/30, Sherwin Ganga 3/36, Ferrel Jugmohan 2/65) & 162 (Eric Garcia 60, Rickash Boodram 28; Jovan Ali 5/65, Farren Jugmohan 3/58) vs Victoria Sports 199 (Marcelle Jones 43, Kadeem Alleyne 32, Jovan Ali 25; Namir Suepaul 4/59, Philton Williams 3/34) & 44-5 (Philton Williams 4/14)—Match drawn (Victoria gained first innings points)
At Invaders Ground
PowerGen Penal Sports 490-4 dec. (Evin Lewis 206 ret, Navin Bidaisee 119, Daniel Williams 85; Mark Deyal 2/96) & 30-2 vs Central Sports 273 (Aaron Alfred 51, Terrance Hinds 41, Alex Antoine 39, Jabari Mills 35, Mark Deyal 37; Damion Joachim 6/67, Ansil Bhagan 4/126) & 92-1 (Kjorn Ottley 50 n.o.)—Match drawn (PowerGen gained first innings points)
At Inshan Ali Park
Preysal 217 (Antonio Gomez 76, Adrian Cooper 40; Anjiv Gooljar 5/95) & 212-6 (Adrian Gomez 100 n.o., Crystian Thurton 34; Nicholas Ali 4/66) vs Comets 286 (Shatrughan Rambaran 160, Sanjay Jawahir 37; Stephon Ramdial 3/70, Rakesh Maharaj 2/50)—Match drawn (Comets gained first innings points)