QUEENS OF CPL

Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin turned yesterday’s first-ever Women’s Caribbean Premier League final into a virtual duel between two of the stars of female T20 cricket. In the end, Dottin won the battle, but not without some help from trusted ally Anisa Mohammed.
About to take a self-declared six-month break from the game, T20 cricket’s most prolific bowler Mohammed signed off with two wickets in the decisive 19th over, as the TKR women put their names on the trophy with a ten-run win over the Barbados Royals at Warner Park, St Kitts.
Needing to defend 100 to take the trophy, TKR did the business, limiting Matthews’ Royals to 90. Last Royals batter Mandy Mangru, stooping pitch-side, was inconsolable after Mohammed drifted the fourth ball of the penultimate over past her defensive shot and onto the off-stump.
The rattling of the woodwork set off celebrations among the TKR women and brought their male franchise counterparts onto the field to share the moment with them.
“I’ve learned quite a lot over the years and I’m just happy that I was able to bring that experience to today’s game,” Mohammed said shortly after in a post-match TV interview. “I said to the skipper, whatever you need from me today, I’m ready.”
Mohammed certainly was ready when it mattered yesterday.
Matthews, batting from the start of the Royals’ run chase, was threatening to take her side to the title with her vigilant 46 off 49 balls when she took a chance and tried to cart Mohammed over midwicket off the second ball of the 19th, but miscued and instead found the safe hands of Jannillea Glasgow.
That was the match decider, with the Royals still needing 12 more runs for victory. Two balls later, the match was over. The Royals skipper screamed in frustration as she walked off. Her runs and three wickets should have been enough to land her side the double—the WCPL trophy to go along with the 6IXTY crown.
But Mohammed’s intervention ensured that Dottin’s own work with the bat would not be in vain. “Deandra, she’s a match-winner for us,” Mohammed said. “She went out there and batted for us. At the start of the game I said to her: ‘Skip you need to lead the ship home. Once you are there, the confidence is high in the dugout and I think she really played well today and even with the ball, she was struggling a bit but she came out there and did what the team needed of her.”
Asked to bat first under a dull, grey sky, on a bowler-friendly pitch, Dottin took Mohammed’s advice to get her side a score. The turn and bounce on offer for the spinners and the way the ball gripped on the surface, did not allow for fluent strokeplay. The experienced Dottin did not try to fight the conditions but played the patience rather than the power game.
Opening the innings, the TKR captain batted through to the penultimate over before she became the last of three wickets in the over for Matthews. By the time she top-edged a slash at Matthews to point fielder Snigdha Paul, the compact Dottin had compiled 59 off 62 balls, more than half of her team’s eventual total of 100 for seven.
Off-spinner Matthews (three for 22) had earlier in the same over been rewarded for her controlled bowling with the back-to-back wickets of Kyshona Knight and Glasgow as TKR’s attempt to accelerate failed.
Dottin managed four fours and two sixes in a knock in which she struggled physically towards the end. And none of her teammates were able to effectively share the burden of run-scoring.
Matthews had led with the ball. But all the Royals bowlers had been disciplined, Chloe Tryon typifying the effort with her brilliant diving return catch behind non-striker Dottin to dismiss Sune Luus in the tenth over.
The TKR bowlers felt they had enough to defend. Wicketkeeper Natasha McLean with two catches and a smart stumping of Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus (two for 17), Hayley Jensen (two for 18), Sheneta Grimmons (two for 22) and Mohammed (3.4-0-16-3) made sure their point was proved.
Summarised scores:
TKR 100-7, 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 59; Hayley Matthews 3/22) vs ROYALS 90, 18.4 overs (Hayley Matthews 46; Anisa Mohammed 3/16, Sune Luus 2/17, Hayley Jensen 2/18, Sheneta Grimmond 2/22) —TKR won by ten runs.