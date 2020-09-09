Having set the pace from match one, the Trinbago Knight Riders will aim to end their run in this season’s Caribbean Premier League with the trophy in hand today.
To do so, the three-time winners of the prestigious T20 tournament will have to beat the resilient first-time finalists St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from 10 a.m.
The match in Tarouba pits the side led by current West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard against the one skippered by one of Pollard’s predecessors as Windies boss, Darren Sammy. And it also is a contest that could see CPL history being created, with Pollard’s TKR needing one more win to become the first side to win all their 12 matches in a season.
“We’ve had a good tournament thus far, we’ve played some good cricket. We have come in each and every time and tried to improve as a unit, so I think nothing is going to change come tomorrow... Just one more hurdle for us,” Pollard said in a pre-match news conference.
Star-studded TKR have played with ruthless efficiency in dismissing all opponents thus far.
But the Zouks—who failed to make the semi-finals last year—have won six times already in 2020, and Sammy says his side is “in a good mental space.”
“Coming into a tournament where nobody really gives you a chance, that takes the pressure off you, but like I’ve always said, within our group there is a silent confidence that was there that we have the players in these conditions that would go out and be effective. And yes, the Zouks team has really played as a unit and we’ve really put in some good performances and I think that’s why we are in the finals,” he added.
Sammy sees today’s battle as one of biblical proportions.
“I see TKR as Goliath, they are the Goliath of this tournament. But like I said to my men, don’t you forget David defeated Goliath.”
However, Pollard interjected with the question: “How long ago was that?”
“A long time ago,” Sammy responded. “But that’s the confidence we have in the team... We said whoever has to win this tournament has to go through TKR, that was a given... That’s what’s left to do... They’ve played some really exciting, dominant brand of cricket but like I said, we have that silent confidence in our team.”
He added: “They play well as a unit by dominance and we play well as a unit by our pulling together and believing in ourselves. I think it’s a very good match-up for tomorrow (today) and hopefully, in these Covid times we could bring out the entertainment that will ease the stress of the Caribbean people.”
TKR will again have to do without Colin Munro in their middle order. But with Sunil Narine returned to bolster both the top order and bowling attack in the last match and Tion Webster having made a confidence-boosting, unbeaten 44 in addition to Lendl Simmons’s 54 not out in the semi-final win over the Jamaica Tallawahs, Pollard feels his side has nothing to fear today.
“I’ve played in finals and for me it’s just another game because you have nothing to lose. Four other teams would have liked to be in the position that both teams are in, so I think... it’s just for us to go out and play good, consistent cricket and at the end of the day the result takes care of itself.”
However, the TKR skipper acknowledged that the Zouks will take some beating.
“They pushed us in that last game in Brian Lara (which TKR won by 23 runs).” But he added: “...what was evident for us was when we were pushed we were able to stand up. We are wary of each and every team.”
Sammy, however, was not dwelling on past matches yesterday.
“It’s how you play cricket on that day,” he stressed. “We will sit down and plan and re-evaluate how we can defeat them... and it all comes down to the execution.”
The evidence so far is that TKR will execute better. But should the Zouks bowlers—their spinners in particular—make early inroads in the TKR innings—the form book could be in for a shake-up.