QUICK SPLASH

DYLAN CARTER, Trinidad and Tobago’s leading swimmer, splashed to sixth and seventh place finishes when the season-opening Match 1 of the International Swimming League (ISL) concluded at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary yesterday.
Carter produced a superb effort to earn a sixth-place finish in the Men’s 100 metres backstroke, touching the wall in 51.28 seconds. In the process, he eclipsed the national mark held by Cadell Lyons (54.93) which was set at the 2018 FINA World Short Course (25m course) Swimming Championships in China.
The Rio 2016 Olympian is based in California.
United States Olympian and Carter’s fellow LA Current teammate, Ryan Murphy, gained maximum points in winning the event in a speedy 49.62 seconds.
The 24-year-old Carter, who is preparing for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year, returned to the pool and finished seventh in the Men’s 50m butterfly, stopping the clock in 23.25 seconds in an event won by USA Olympic gold medallist, Caeleb Dressel, in 22.46.
The first two-day competition of the regular season of the ISL 2020 —scheduled to swim over five weeks and culminating in the Grand Finale from November 21-22— saw the Cali Condors upset last year’s undefeated maiden champs Energy Standards (567 points to 463).
Carter’s LA Current was third (420 pts) with the New York Breakers fourth (266 pts).
On opening day, Friday, Carter had earned the US$400 prize money for taking fourth place in the Men’s 50 metre backstroke (23.90 seconds) while also while securing the seventh spot in the Men’s 50-metre freestyle, in a new personal best of 21.56 seconds.