West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel proved that he is back to his best yesterday, grabbing three wickets as the Windies fast-bowlers stole the show on the opening day of the team’s three-day practice match, yesterday, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
While much of the focus would have been on progress of the team’s batting, Gabriel --making his return to cricket after being on the sidelines since last November, recovering from an ankle surgery—took centre stage early in the contest, grabbing two wickets before lunch and another in the final session as the Kraigg Brathwaite XI, who were sent into to bat first by the Jason Holder XI, were dismissed for 275.
Brathwaite’s measured approach brought him the top score of the day, 84 off 162 balls, while Shai Hope offered good support, hitting 83 off 127 before he became part of the of a lower-order collapse with Alzarri Joseph ripping through the tail to ensure the total stayed under 300.
“I was happy with the all-round game,” West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick said after the day’s play. He said while the batsmen enjoyed the first two sessions, he was heartened by effort the bowlers put in towards the end of the day’s play.
After two early breakthroughs thanks to Gabriel, who had opener John Campbell caught by Joseph for a 16-ball duck, and Shamarh Brooks caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva for 17 (off 49 balls), Brathwaite kept his team in the game into the post-lunch session before he was bowled by Kemar Roach, with the score on 152 for three.
Hope and Roston Chase then joined forces to keep the bowlers at bay until the final session when they were separated when Chase was caught behind off Preston McSween for 37 (61 deliveries). Gabriel returned to remove Shane Dowrich, caught behind for six, while Rahkeem Cornwall did the same to fellow spinner Jomel Warrican (one).
Then it was Joseph’s turn. He started with the scalp of Hope, who was caught by Cornwall, before removing Raymon Reifer (18), Anderson Phillip (nought) and Chemar Holder (nought) to bring an end to the first day’s play. “You have to give credit to somebody like Alzarri Joseph who came back after Tea and had a tremendous spell to end up with four for 60 so for me it was a good day’s cricket,” said Estwick.
“The bat dominated for the first two sessions and then the bowlers came into their own at the end of the day and it was heartening the see the bowlers still running in hard at 5.30 p.m. so that is a good sign for us. Shai and Kraigg got some runs under their belt and Roston got a start and they are playing against a good bowling attack, so to get 275, we’re not going to grumble and be too disappointed. We would have been happy if one of them had gone on to get a hundred but these things do happen in cricket,” Estwick added.
Asked about Gabriel’s performance, Estwick said: “Obviously it was good see Shannon back and anyone that saw Shannon run the 2K-run we had before wouldn’t be worried about his fitness. Obviously he needed some miles in his legs from a bowling point of view and he came in today and got three wickets for 32 runs, so he’s done well but at the end of the day we’re trying to peak for July 8.
Of Brathwaite and Hope, Estwick said: “They are now coming into their peak, so I am not really surprised that they’ve had scores of 84 and 83. Of course they have been working very hard and remember in the last tour to England in 2017, Kraigg got a hundred and a 97 and Shai got back-to-back hundreds at Leeds so they are quite competent where their game is at the moment, so it is good to see them go out and get some match practice.
“They’ve been off cricket for two months, so it was good to see everyone get on the park in the sunshine in Manchester, so it was a good day all around,” Estwick added. The three-day match continues today and concludes tomorrow.
Summarised Scores:
Brathwaite XI 275 (79 overs) (Kraigg Brathwaite 84, Shai Hoper 83, Roston Chase 37; Alzarri Joseph 4/60, Shannon Gabriel 3/32, Kemar Roach 1/52, Preston McSween 1/42, Rahkeem Cornwall 1/54) vs Holder XI