A series they won three games ago ended in disappointment for Stafanie Taylor and her West Indies women’s team yesterday.
The Windies went down in the fifth One-Day International by 22 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Javeria Khan’s Pakistan coming back strong in the last two matches to finish at 3-2.
In a match significantly affected by the loss of 16 overs per side due to excessive moisture in the pitch and a further rain interruption, Pakistan prospered from showing more positive intent against the Windies bowlers.
On the other side, West Indies never recovered from a slow start in their pursuit of a revised target of 194 for victory and were eventually dismissed for 171. Only 20 runs came in the first seven overs, during which time Hayley Matthews was adjudged run out.
And the losses of the other opener Deandra Dottin (37, 47 balls) in the 15th over and Britney Cooper (40, 53 balls) in the 21st were crucial to the home team being unable to build momentum. Cooper in particular would have been disappointed with her attempted scoop shot that only resulted in a catch to wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali. She had played some exquisite shots in a composed innings up to that point.
Fatima Sana was the successful bowler. And the Player of the Match in game four proved to be the star again yesterday. Rewarded for constantly attacking the stumps, she ended with figures of five for 39 as West Indies were dismissed for 171 with one ball to spare in a match reduced to 34 overs per side.
Sana prospered also as scoreboard pressure took its toll on the WI batters. Not even “Captain Fantastic” Taylor (21 off 28 balls) could provide the needed boost as the home side struggled to keep turning the strike over. And while Pakistan also failed to score off a high number of the deliveries they faced, their greater aggression paid off.
There were 16 fours and a six -- hit by Ayesha Naseem — in the innings after Taylor won the toss and invited the Pakistanis to take first strike. Anisa Mohammed, Chinelle Henry and Shabika Gajnabi — brought over from the WI ‘A’ team — all picked up two wickets. But only Gajnabi had an economy rate below five.
Whether boosted by their win in the fourth ODI or given a sense of urgency because of the reduced overs, the Pakistanis scored steadily, mainly through partnerships of 41 between openers Muneeba Ali (39) and Sidra Ameen (13); 49 between Ali and Omaima Sohail (34) for the third wicket; 34 for the fourth between Sohail and Kainat Imtiaz, and a very useful 28 for the seventh which Naseem (16, 14 balls) and Sana (28, 19 balls) posted off just 23 balls.
It also didn’t help WI skipper Taylor that her bowlers sent down 20 wides in Pakistan’s 190 for eight. There were also at least two catches that were put down, and in the end, the Diana Baig delivery that smacked Shamilia Connell’s middle stump to end the match summed up the match: Pakistan had come back hard.