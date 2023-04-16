ACE CYCLIST Nicholas Paul says he is set and ready to tackle his racing as he continues his pursuit of precious Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying points when Team TTO saddles up at the second Nations Cup which pedals off in Milton, Canada, from Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Paul spearheads a team of four cyclists who leave today for the four-day competition which will also be used to gain valuable world ranking points towards the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, scheduled for August 3-9 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Paul and company will be looking to improve on their performances from the first Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt, last month.
Likely rusty from a five-month layoff owing to injuries sustained last October, Paul exited at the quarter-final stage of the men’s keirin while he failed to qualify for the quarter-final stage in the men’s sprint, an event in which he is the world record-holder.
The stocky sprinter from Gasparillo is expected to line up in those same two events in Glasgow as will fellow Team TTO sprinter Kwesi Browne, who also exited at a similar stage in both events in Egypt.
But Paul is anticipating marked improvement. “My preparations have been going great since the first Nations Cup in Cairo. I mean, I have had three weeks of training since then and feel set and ready to race in Canada,” said the top international rider. “My first Nations Cup in Cairo was my first race since my crash and I would say, at this point, I am much more race-ready so I can’t wait to race again in Canada.
Endurance cyclists Akil Campbell and Alexi Costa-Ramirez complete the team, the same one that participated in Cairo, and both will also be seeking to improve on their Egypt results.
Campbell was 12th in the men’s elimination and failed to advance from the second heat of qualifying for the men’s omnium when he placed 18th of 20.
Costa-Ramirez finished 15th of 17 in her qualifying rounds of the women’s omnium, also failing to advance.
For Paul, the event is important in terms of getting him back to race fitness in a pre-Olympic year. “My goal would be to execute my racing well and to gain valuable points for the Olympics,” he emphasised.
Paul will have a busy schedule for the rest of the year including participation in the Pan American Championships; the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Panama from June 23-July 8; the August 3-9 UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland; and the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, from October 20 to November 5.
Manager of the TTO squad is Ian Cole while Elisha Greene has been named as the mechanic.