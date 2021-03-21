Racing back in Arima Saturday

HORSE racing is back on track and will resume on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After jockeys boycotted the March 6 card because of “lack of payments or the extremely delayed time frame for payments”, Arima Race Club (ARC) chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice”.
However, the trainers and jockeys associations resolved their issues a few days later and their proposal for a restart on March 27 was accepted during a recent meeting of members of the ARC management committee.
Club president Robert Bernard did not give details concerning the resolution but stated that “everyone is moving forward for the betterment of the sport”.
The industry, which employs around 1,000 people, has been struggling financially for the last few years, and things have gotten worse because of Covid-19.
The ARC has only staged racing twice per month—instead of the average three times—since the June 27 resumption following a three-month shutdown because of the pandemic, and patrons were only allowed back on a race day when action last took place on February 20.
Stakeholders have made contributions for all four days this season to prevent what seemed to be an inevitable shutdown of the sport at the end of last year.
Riders had booked mounts for racing three weeks ago, but Jockeys Association president Sheldon Rodrigo said the majority of them decided to strike the day before the seven-race card when they found out they would not have received win purses for the New Year’s Day card as promised by the ARC.
Ogeer admitted at the time that the Club “is a few race days behind” in the payment of winning purses, but had compensated the riders in the place--second, third and fourth--department for every race day since resumption from the shutdown.
Although there has not been racing in Arima for a month, only one day has been lost, and the sixth round of the ARC’s 2021 Season has been pushed back one week to Saturday.