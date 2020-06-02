Local racing authorities have not given up on seeing the resumption of the sport sooner rather than later, and attempts are being made to gain permission from the Government to re-start racing at Santa Rosa Park, Arima in just over two weeks.
The move comes despite Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s recent insistence that racing, among several other sports, will have to wait as the country gradually eases restrictions implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
In a joint news release issued yesterday, the Arima Race Club, Betting Levy Board and the Racing Authority revealed that following a meeting on Monday, the leaders of the three bodies had agreed on a proposal to have live racing on the Labour Day holiday, June 19, at Santa Rosa Park.
“It is proposed that these live races will not have any spectators during this upcoming time of transition to a new normal – we are hopeful that this resumption will occur as early as Friday 19th June, 2020, subject to the approval from the Government and the local authorities charged with handling Covid-19,” they stated, adding that all Government and Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols would be followed.
In the release, racing’s administrators anticipated that personnel on race day would be “extremely limited to the bare essential with respect to congregating and the overall safety and welfare of the racehorses, grooms and jockeys”.