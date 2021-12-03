Racing fraternity mourns for Tony

THE sport of local horse racing has lost an “unsung hero.” That is how Robert Bernard described Anthony Harford, who passed away yesterday.
The Arima Race Club (ARC) president stated the passing of the former director of All Sport Promotions Limited “was a tremendous loss to the sport.”
Bernard confessed that “it was extremely difficult for the ARC to repay Harford for all the work he did for racing. And he never even charged” for anything he did personally.
The former sports broadcaster and administrator had been assisting local racing for about three decades and played a major role in the production of the annual Jetsam Awards as well as obtaining sponsorship to keep the sport alive.
Harford loved racing so much that he bought a horse in the early 1980s, but the filly he named after American rock band Styx did not earn any money in her brief career. He was a radio presenter for around three decades and spent about half that time as the sport anchor at TTT (Trinidad & Tobago Television).
Harford then got involved in sports administration and went on to play a vital role in organising several major events in multiple sports.
Among his accomplishments in football was marketing and managing the Caribbean Cup—the leading regional football competition in the Caribbean—from 1989-91, the first-ever Caribbean 7’s Soccer Championship as well as National Super League in Trinidad.
Track and field was another of the numerous sports that Harford loved and he managed the CARIFTA Games on three occasions. He was also a manager of the West Indies cricket team and marketed and managed the first ICC (International Cricket Council) Under-15 Cricket World Championship in the Caribbean.