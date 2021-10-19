Racing returns weekend

THERE will be horse racing after all on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The Arima Race Club (ARC) had been preparing to resume the sport on Saturday after a six-month shutdown because of Covid-19. But Prime Minster Keith Rowley put a spoke in their wheel during the government’s media briefing last Saturday when he gave the green light for the resumption of the sport from November 1.
Betting Shops were allowed to re-open since last week Monday and ARC officials were still optimistic on Monday night about being able to persuade the Ministry of Health (MoH) to stage racing on Saturday. And they were rewarded when they got the thumbs up yesterday afternoon.
It will be virtually six months since there was last racing in Arima — on Saturday April 24.
There have been eight race days thus far in the ARC’s 2021 Season and five more are expected to take place to end the year. After Saturday’s action, the next race day will follow three weeks after on November 13 and then there will be a two-week break before the next day on November 27.
The ARC has projected two days — December 11 and Boxing Day (December 26) — next month. Racing will be operating under the government’s Safe Zone rules and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed on the track on race days.
Entries will be taken today at the track.