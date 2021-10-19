Racing returns weekend

THERE will be horse racing after all on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The Arima Race Club (ARC) had been preparing to resume the sport on Saturday after a six-month shutdown because of Covid-19. But Prime Minster Keith Rowley put a spoke in their wheel during the government’s media briefing last Saturday when he gave the green light for the resumption of the sport from November 1.

Betting Shops were allowed to re-open since last week Monday and ARC officials were still optimistic on Monday night about being able to persuade the Ministry of Health (MoH) to stage racing on Saturday. And they were rewarded when they got the thumbs up yesterday afternoon.

It will be virtually six months since there was last racing in Arima — on Saturday April 24.

There have been eight race days thus far in the ARC’s 2021 Season and five more are expected to take place to end the year. After Saturday’s action, the next race day will follow three weeks after on November 13 and then there will be a two-week break before the next day on November 27.

The ARC has projected two days — December 11 and Boxing Day (December 26) — next month. Racing will be operating under the government’s Safe Zone rules and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed on the track on race days.

Entries will be taken today at the track.

TIME FOR CALM

KENWYNE JONES thinks his role as interim head coach is to bring stability to the national women’s team following a recent period of trauma within the programme.

Speaking during an online press briefing yesterday, the former Trinidad and Tobago men’s captain acknowledged that there has been upheaval within the team. But he thought those events could motivate and even strengthen the players.

T&T sweep P/Rico in ‘Pan Am’ table tennis

DESPITE a convincing victory yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago failed to advance to the knockout stage of the older category in the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Table Tennis Championships in Ecuador.

The duo of Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong took down Puerto Rico 3-0, but they had lost 3-1 to Colombia and 3-2 to Peru when the tournament served off on Monday.

WI looking to rebound vs Afghans in final warm-up

Having lost their first warm-up match on Monday, the West Indies will have a few questions to answer when they tackle Afghanistan in their final T20 World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, from 10 a.m. today.

Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman

Bangladesh overcame sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs yesterday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup.

Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by recording a 17-run victory earlier yesterday.

Once a year in October...

October is Calypso History Month. And if he was still alive, Lord Christo would have been ready to sing:

“Once a year in October, fete fuh so in Queen’s Park Savannah.

Carnival out of season, every man know the reason,

Colleges in the city fighting for football supremacy.”