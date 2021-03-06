“RACING has been shut down until further notice.”
This grim statement was issued by Kenwyn Ogeer yesterday after a strike by riders forced the cancellation of yesterday’s seven-race card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The chief executive officer of the Arima Race Club (ARC) said that he only knew about the intention of the riders to boycott when he received a letter on Friday morning from Sheldon Rodrigo, president of the Jockeys Association.
Ogeer pointed out that both he and ARC president Robert Bernard then made failed attempts to meet with the riders body to discuss the matter, and the latter got the final answer yesterday morning when he unsuccessfully tried for another meeting.
The letter states that “the Jockey Association had an emergency meeting whereby the majority of the jockey colony expressed their continuing frustration with the
lack of payments or the
extremely delayed time
frame for payments.”
Rodrigo also ex
pressed in the letter that
“jockeys are tired of the empty promises” and “the decision was made by the majority” of them “not to ride tomorrow (yesterday).”
The veteran rider ended the letter by stating that, “the Jockey Association, as always, is open to any productive dialogue with all stakeholders in the interest of its members and the racing community at large”.
However, Ogeer stated that in addition to ignoring calls for a meeting over the last two days, the Jockeys Association was the only body not represented at a stakeholders meeting a week ago.
He conceded that the ARC “is a few race days behind” in the payment of winning purses, but said it had compensated the riders in the place (second, third and fourth) department for every race day since the sport resumed at the end of June following a three-month shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rodrigo emphasised that purses have dropped significantly since the pandemic and riders cannot survive on the “little they get from place” payments.
Although they reneged on their promise to ride yesterday, Ogeer stated that the ARC understands the plight of the riders who are still awaiting salaries from the 2019 season.
The industry, which employs around 1,000 people, has been suffering financially for the last few years, and the pandemic caused the ARC to seriously consider calling it quits at the end of last year.
However, several owners, along with other stakeholders, have kept it going by making contributions on all five days this season.
For it to remain alive, Ogeer believes that the Government has to get involved.
The next schedule day of the ARC 2021 horse racing season is next week Saturday, but Ogeer is not hopeful that the issues will be resolved by then.