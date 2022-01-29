FLASHBACK: Airforce Won, with Ricky Jadoo up, powers to victory in the Lotto Plus St James Stakes (gr.II), on Boxing Day, 2019, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. Trained by Harold Chadee for his son Dave Chadee, the bay colt scored by an impressive 3 3/4 lengths from Wise Guy, stopping the clock in 1.24.2 (hand-timed) for the 1,350-metre event. —Photo: JERMAINE CRIUCKSHANK