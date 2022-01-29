THE local horse racing industry suffered another major blow with the passing of Harold Chadee on Friday night.
The 68-year-old bred, owned and trained horses for the last two decades after being the assistant to the late, legendary Maniram Maharaj for a few seasons.
Chadee was not ailing, but suffered a stroke on Thursday and Robert Bernard said: “We are all still in a state of shock.”
The Arima Club president revealed that the owner/trainer “was a personal friend” and “he will be missed in all sectors of the industry”.
With the number of race horses dwindling every season, Chadee has played a major part in keeping the sport afloat in the last few years as he and his son Dave own the most horses in the paddock at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
And when the horse population took a major nose dive because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he played an instrumental role in getting the stakeholders together to prevent the sport from coming to a grinding halt at the end of that season.
Chadee followed in the footsteps of his mentor Maharaj, the country’s first prolific owner/trainer/breeder who concentrated on young West Indian-bred horses and dominated racing in the lower classes.
He was never crowned champion trainer but placed second on several occasions, including last season behind John O’Brien.
Like Bernard, this multiple champion trainer believes that Chadee will be missed by everyone in the industry and referred to him as “dynamic” and a “unique character”.
Chadee spent his entire career in the shadow of O’Brien, but he bought an ordinary horse from the powerful stable early last season and turned her into arguably the most improved horse of the year.
And after three wins and a second and moving up from #42 to #69 in the ratings last season, Lady Bird began this year by placing third in the Grade III Sian’s Gold Sprint, the leading one-turn event on turf on the calendar, on three weeks ago.
Lady Bird’s half-brother Early Bird, who won the Stewards Cup in 2109 and the “Sian’s Gold” to start the following season on New Year’s Day, was bought by Harold and Dave at the end of last year.
Harold’s biggest victory in an open event was in the 2014 Sian’s Gold Sprint with Indian Medicine, who had beaten the top-class horses in the first of three editions of the 1,100-metre Sugar Mike Stakes the year before.
However, his biggest triumph overall was with Regal Intension in the 2019 edition of the Guineas, opening leg of the Triple Crown.
This Jamaican-bred horse had won the St James Stakes the year before and Chadee made it two straight in the leading male juvenile event of the season when Airforce Won prevailed in ’19.
Chadee also won the leading female equivalent event, the St Ann’s Stakes, twice, with Arts & Lovers in 2004 and She’s A Cutie eight years later.
Arts And Lovers actually won three classic races for her owner/trainer as she has scored previously in the Stud Farm Association Breeders Stakes and began the following year with victory in the First Classic on turf.
Set Sail was another multiple classic winner and was one of the most talented horses that has ever emerged from the Chadee barn.
The injury-prong filly won the Nursery Stakes in 2016, the Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic the following year, and the Starlight Stakes in 2018.
Golden D’Or, who placed third in the Guineas, fourth in the Midsummer Classic and fifth in the Trinidad Derby Stakes after missing the break in all three legs of the 2020 Triple Crown, is also a stable star.
Chadee’s final classic victory was on October 17, 2020 when his duo of Lion Guard and Whiskey Peddler finished one-two in the first juvenile event of the season – the Nursery Stakes.
His final win was with Lady Bird in the second race on Derby Day (December 11), after she had also prevailed two weeks earlier.
Chadee is the fourth loss that the industry has suffered within the last nine months.
Another stalwart trainer, Harriram Gobin passed away in June and owner/trainer Rohit Dube followed four months later.
Sports broadcaster Anthony Harford, who provided invaluable service to the racing industry for decades, bid his final farewell less than two months ago.
President Bernard and many others in the industry were yesterday left wondering how the sport would survive without Harold Chadee.