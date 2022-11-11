Trinidad and Tobago copped gold in the elite men’s team sprint on the first day of the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, last night.

The team of Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido and Ryan D’Abreau clocked 46.94 seconds in the three-lap, 750m event, finishing ahead of Cuba — Brayan Lopez, Rolando Mendez and Tony Garcia, who clocked 47.693.

Meanwhile, the T&T team of Maurice Burnette, Tariq Woods, Enrique de Comarmond and Liam Trepte placed second in the elite men’s team pursuit final, just finishing behind Cuba in that final. T&T clocked four minutes, 22.987 seconds with Cuba clocking 4:21.62 to claim gold.