The Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) and the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) have signed an historic agreement aimed at strengthening the fight against doping in the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding, officially signed during the CANOC General Assembly in Trinidad and Tobago last week, is the first of its kind between the two bodies and will seek to further enhance doping controls, testing, education and technical expertise, as well as the development of policy frameworks.

“After a long period of preparation and negotiations, we finally did it and I’m extremely happy,” said chairman of the Caribbean RADO, Patrick Werleman.

“This brings us yet another step closer to making sure all of our athletes in the region receive key education in anti-doping, which helps to create a level playing field for our athletes.

“We see this as one of the moments in a much longer journey on our mission to lead, promote and coordinate clean sport in the Caribbean region – to realise our vision of a unified region, committed to clean sport.

“It is now that we need to cultivate a stronger community of practice to ensure that our governments are engaged, that our work is athlete-centred, and our policies facilitate levelling the playing field for the athlete’s right to participate in clean sport.”

Very powerful signal

Former CANOC president, Brian Lewis, who now serves as general secretary following recent elections, said the agreement sent a “very powerful and strong signal” of the region’s commitment to the anti-doping movement. “The signing of the memorandum of understanding between CANOC and the Caribbean RADO is historic,” said Lewis.

“It is significant as it sends a very powerful and strong signal, not just to the region, but to the entire Olympic and Commonwealth sports movement, that we in the Caribbean are committed to clean sport,” added. “We have a lot of young people who do very well in sport, especially track and field, cycling and swimming; and for us in the Caribbean, it is about levelling the playing field.”

