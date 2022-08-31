Raducanu positive after exit

Emma Raducanu,

Maybe it makes sense that Emma Raducanu would try to find something positive from becoming only the third woman in the professional era to lose in the US Open’s first round one year after winning the championship.
Maybe, too, it seems like a bit of a stretch.
Still, whether she was trying to convince others or herself, that was how Raducanu spoke about moving on from bowing out 6-3, 6-3 against Alizé Cornet on Tuesday night in her opening match at Flushing Meadows in 2022 following that remarkable run to the trophy as an unseeded 18-year-old qualifier in 2021.
“It is a clean slate. I can just start again. I don’t know what my ranking will be. Probably pretty low down,” Raducanu said. “With perspective, actually, as a 19-year-old, I’ve had not a bad year. To be top 100, if you told me that a year ago, I’d take it. But, like, I think it would be nice, in a way, to kind of just start over, start fresh.”
The other defending champions who went home this quickly at the American Grand Slam tournament were Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won it in 2004, and Angelique Kerber, who won it in 2016 (and lost in the first round in 2017 to Naomi Osaka, who had yet to win any of her four major trophies).
Raducanu said she was disappointed to join that small group.
She also sounded somewhat relieved. “I mean, in a way,” said the British player, who is 15-19 since her triumph in New York, “the target will be off my back slightly.”
 
 

Osaka out early again

Meanwhile, out-hit in Arthur Ashe Stadium by another big hitter, Danielle Collins, two-time US Open champion Osaka was left to contemplate a second consecutive first-round loss at a Grand Slam tournament.
Collins reached her first major final at the Australian Open in January and displayed that same sort of hard-court talent with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Osaka in a shot-making showdown that ended after Tuesday turned to Wednesday at Flushing Meadows.
“I’m the type of person that thinks a lot, to the point where I overthink. Sometimes when I play matches, I have to tell myself to stop thinking, just go more on instinct,” said Osaka, who’s been bothered by a bad back lately. “I feel like I just have to chill a little bit, because there’s a lot of like random chaos in my head right now.”
Last season, Osaka took two extended mental health breaks, including after her third-round exit in New York. This season, Osaka lost in the third round in Australia, the first round at the French Open, then sat out Wimbledon.
“Lately, I felt really restrained. I’m not really sure why,” Osaka said. “I’m beginning to feel like I can’t hit the shots that I know I can, like especially on my forehand.”
She is now ranked 44th, which means she could have been drawn to face anyone in the first round.
This was the sort of match-up Osaka used to dominate on this surface — and against this particular player. Osaka won the US Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, and she entered the night 3-0 against Collins, taking every set they had contested with each other.
But Collins, a Floridian seeded 19th at the US Open, took time off the tour starting in July for a training block after being hampered by a bad neck and that work clearly paid off.
“Felt like her plan was to immediately put me in defence, so she would have hit the ball no matter what type of ball I hit on her side of the court. I thought she did that pretty well,” Osaka said. “I think that’s kind of what she’s known for — to be extremely aggressive.”
Collins used her backhand to great effect, compiling 11 of her 23 winners that way.
During her on-court interview, she said she modelled that shot after Jimmy Connors, her father’s favourite player. Connors responded on Twitter, writing, “Hey Danielle Collins — way to go. A great win (at)US Open. Thanks for the shout out. ... Keep grinding.”

