Raducanu suffers crushing defeat

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was crushed 6-0, 6-1 by in-form ninth seed Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Tennis Classic yesterday.

Great Britain’s Raducanu, playing her first match this season, was comprehensively outplayed in the opening set as her opponent took advantage of her unsteady serve, which included four double faults.

Rybakina, runner-up to world No.1 Ash Barty in the Adelaide International on Sunday, kept up the intensity in the second set and clinched the win in just under an hour. Raducanu was consistently troubled by Rybakina’s deep returns, allowing the 19-year-old little time to settle and leading to a slew of unforced errors.

The loss was a blow to Raducanu’s preparations for the Australian Open, having withdrawn from the warm-up event in Melbourne last week following a positive test for Covid-19.

Andy Murray had an easier time against Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 win in the ATP 250 tournament at the same venue. The three-times Grand Slam champion suffered defeat in his first match of the season in Melbourne but looked in fine touch against Durasovic, who was forced into a number of errors by the Murray backhand.

Earlier, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the second round and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic also advanced. Swiss Bencic broke Haddad Maia three times on Ken Rosewall Arena.

World No.45 Tomljanovic beat Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-3 to set up a second-round match with Spanish fifth seed Paula Badosa.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FEELING THE HURT

FEELING THE HURT

Deon Lendore was described yesterday as “lion-hearted”, “a tremendous athlete,” a “legendary person” and someone who inspired an entire generation of athletes, as a stunned athletics community reacted to his death in a car accident In Texas, USA, close to midnight on Monday.

ODI series gets green light

Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland have scrapped the one-off Twenty20 International scheduled for Sunday at Sabina Park, in order to ensure the completion of the three-match one-day series.

Cudjoe, Lewis remember Lendore’s service

Both Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe and Trinidad and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis have hailed the contribution to his sport of Trinidad and Tobago athlete Deon Lendore.

Lendore, 29, died in a car crash in the United States around midnight on Monday. The 400-metres runner represented T&T at three Olympic Games — London 2012, Rio 2016 and in Tokyo last year.

We’re all set

We’re all set

With the ICC Under-19 World Cup set to bowl off in a matter of days, Covid-19 continues to be a major concern.

However, the organisers are confident that the established Covid protocols will ensure that the tournament is a success. Speaking at a virtual media conference yesterday, local organising committee chairman Douglas Camacho said a robust plan is in place while tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said there are strict protocols in place for the unvaccinated players coming into T&T.

Lendore’s legacy

Lendore’s legacy

Deon Lendore has run his race.

He would not have expected the running to stop for him so suddenly. But humans just don’t get to choose when and how we stop living.

The tragedy of this athlete’s passing via a car accident in Texas adds another layer of numbness to the mass of numbness that the society has already been undergoing because of Covid-19’s death-dealing.

Raducanu suffers crushing defeat

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was crushed 6-0, 6-1 by in-form ninth seed Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Tennis Classic yesterday.

Great Britain’s Raducanu, playing her first match this season, was comprehensively outplayed in the opening set as her opponent took advantage of her unsteady serve, which included four double faults.