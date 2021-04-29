Ragoonath: Focus on domestic cricket

Despite the popularity of the Caribbean Premier League and interest in the tournament by people in the Caribbean and outside of the region, former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board CEO Suruj Ragoonath has maintained that the CPL is not a good investment for regional governments.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Ragoonath said that since the inception of the tournament, he never thought it was not a good investment for Caribbean governments, who he said should instead focus supporting domestic cricket within the region.
“The money that they (Caribbean governments) spent (on CPL) is not really serving a return,” the former West Indies Test batsman insisted.
“The sponsorships generated also goes back to CPL. From my estimation, from the inception of the CPL, I have always maintained that CPL is not a good investment for governments,” he continued.
“People may disagree and that’s fine but the financial economic return I think is overstated and I think what needs to be done to improve cricket in the Caribbean is that those same governments that are investing in CPL, which is a private organisation, should invest in the people of their country by way of supporting cricket on their island, ensuring they have proper facilities and structures and the administration if properly run and that facilities that required to help the development of players are funded and tournaments are funded rather than just putting money into the pockets of a private entity from which the country itself is not going to reap any benefits,” Ragoonath added.
“For me personally, I would love if governments of the Caribbean stop funding CPL and let CPL get its own funding and let governments focus on supporting West Indies cricket. The only people who benefit from CPL are the players and the staffs around the CPL,” he said.
In terms of the choice of hosts for the 2021 edition of the tournament, Ragoonath said St Kitts might have been the ‘safe’ choice given the low infection rates.
“If you look at the spread of the virus in the region, St Kitts might have been the best option in terms of safety. According to their sports minister, they have only had 44 cases and no deaths.
“You compare that with the figures across the region and they would have done really well. It is very logical to want to have the tournament in as safe an environment as possible and in terms of the venue that might have been the best available in the Caribbean at the moment given the pandemic and as far as players’ safety and health is concerned,” Ragoonath explained.