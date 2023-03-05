Ragoonath in Tranquil spotlight

SURUJ RAGOONATH will be in the spotlight when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.
The former West Indies cricketer, who started competing in tennis a few years ago, will have a tough assignment in his debut to the clay-court tournament as his opponent is sixth-seeded, former champion Rawle Boyce in the “round of 16” in the veterans’ (over-45) draw.
Orville Adams, who spent over two decades coaching in the USA, was scheduled to make his return after over a decade yesterday, but rain forced all but one of the matches in the draw to be pushed back.
The 60-year-old former multiple national champ and Davis Cup player is seeded fourth.
Fifth-seeded Tobagonian Dunstan De Noon allowed Mukesh Ramsingh only one game in the only match contested in the draw yesterday.
St Lucian McCollin Fontenelle won the title when the event was last contested four years ago and the top-seeded St Lucian will oppose multiple over-60 champ Athelstan Phillip at 3.30 p.m. today for a place in the quarter-finals.
And in the other “round of 16” matches on the schedule, Andy Boyce and Brian Jackson, seeded seventh and eighth, respectively, will come up against Randy Bailey and Winston John, respectively.