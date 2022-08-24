Xzavier Hastick was not expected to be challenged in the 14 and under event after Trinidad and Tobago’s Kale Dalla Costa moved up to the ITF (International Tennis Federation) 18 and under competition.
But after overwhelming Aaron Subero 6-0, 6-0 the day before in the quarter-finals, the Canadian was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 by Rahaman, one of the other three players from the host country to reach the main draw.
Jordell Chapman was also in yesterday’s semi-finals, but the Tobagonian went down 6-2, 6-4 against Barbadian Aidan Clarke, who had accounted for Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah (6-4, 7-5) the day before in the last eight.
Em-Miryam will be the overwhelming favourite to capture the girls’ singles title when the curtain falls on the age-group today.
In a semi-final which was expected to be very competitive, the B division champion of last year’s East Classified Tournament only allowed Brianna Harricharan, the 16 and under champion of last month’s Sagicor Junior Tournament, one game yesterday.
Madison Khan, who represented the country in the COTECC regional 12 and under team tournament last month, earned the other place in the final with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 triumph over Shiloh Walker.
Seven of the eight players who reached the main draw were from the host country.
The only foreign player, Grenadian Arlina Drigo, was beaten 6-2, 6-1 in Tuesday’s quarters by Khan, while Em-Miryam moved into the last four with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Naomi Mohammed, whose sister Lilly went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to Walker.
Harricharan denied last year’s national 12 and under champ Gabriella Prince 6-2, 6-2 to reach the last four.
First serve today is 9 a.m.