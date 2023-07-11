Rain halts T&T U19 women

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 women’s team had to settle for two points after their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Championship game against the Leeward Islands was abandoned after one innings at UWI SPEC in St Augustine, yesterday.

KD Jazz Mitchell grabbed five wickets for three runs, including three wickets in one over, to restrict the Leeward Islands to 84 for eight off their 30 overs.

Samara Ramnath chipped in with two wickets for four runs. T&T, however, never got the opportunity to bat after rain intervened.

In the other matches yesterday, Guyana defeated Jamaica by 25 runs while the Windward Islands whipped Barbados by 80 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method in their rain-affected game at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The final round of matches bowl off tomorrow with T&T up against Guyana at UWI, the Leewards up against Barbados at Gilbert Park and Jamaica facing off against the Windwards at NCC with all matches starting at 10 am.

The top two teams after the group stage will contest the final to crown a champion while the third and fourth place teams will battle in a third-place playoff and the fifth and sixth place sides will square off in a fifth-place play-off.

T&T led the standings after three rounds, but yesterday’s wash-out coupled with wins for Guyana and the Windwards have left all three teams level on three points and separated only by net run rate.

A win for T&T tomorrow will see them secure their place in the final.

Summarised Scores

At UWI SPEC

Leeward Islands 84-8 (30 overs) (Jahzara Claxton 19; KD Jazz Mitchell 5/3, Samara Ramnath 2/4) vs T&T

—Match Abandoned

At Gilbert Park

Guyana 84 (28.4 overs) (Sarah Amin 23; Kate Wilmott 3/18, Jaunel Deers 2/14, Aneisha Miller 2/14) vs Jamaica 59 (19.1 overs) (Niya Latchman 4/15, Cyanna Retemiah 2/9, Ashmini Munisar 2/13)

—Guyana won by 25 runs

At NCC

Windwards 196-3 (30 overs) (Jannillea Glasgow 44, Zaida James 42, Namiah Marcellin 39, Fontaine 25) vs Barbados 53-7 (17 overs) (Abini St Jean 3/7)

—Windwards win by 80 runs DLS Method

