Rain reigns

Torrential rain prevented West Indies from salvaging pride, and they had to settle for a no-result against New Zealand in the final Twenty20 International of their three-match series, yesterday. Only 2.2 overs were possible before heavy showers swept across the Bay Oval and forced the players and umpires to leave the field.
The Windies were 25 for one with opener Andre Fletcher, not out on four, and left-hander Kyle Mayers, not out on five, after they were put into bat. The result meant that the Caribbean side lost the series 2-0, after tumbling to a five-wicket defeat in the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland, and a 66-run defeat on Sunday at the Bay Oval.
Windies captain Kieron Pollard said his side was obviously disappointed with the way they played and the outcome of the series. “As a unit, we didn’t expect to be outplayed this badly,” he said. “The onus was on us to compete and win the series.
“The conditions are totally different to where we come from. We didn’t have enough time to practice, to get middle wicket practice and stuff like that, which is why it’s been hard to win in New Zealand.”
Pollard said the players on the Windies team also needed to hard work hard on their attitude to fielding because it will be a vital component to the visitors’ long-term success. “Fielding is an attitude,” he said. “That’s the only time it’s 11 vs two on the park. And if you don’t show the intent to want to do it, it’s going to be difficult. So as individuals, we have to look in the mirror.
“We don’t want to feel like laughing stocks in the dressing room. We have an opportunity now to think about it and come back. Next year is very crucial with the World Cup coming up, so if players don’t show that attitude, they may get the boot.”
West Indies brought pacer Romario Shepherd and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr into replace left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who suffered a delayed concussion from a blow to the head from fast bowler Lockie Ferguson the previous day, and all-rounder Keemo Paul.
Attention now turns to the two Tests between the two teams. The first starts on December 3 at Seddon Park in Hamilton and the second on December 11 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.