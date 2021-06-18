Rain spoils day 1 of Test Championship

Rain wiped out the entire first day of the men’s World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

Heavy rain fell throughout yesterday, preventing a ball being bowled.

The weather is forecast to improve over the weekend.

A reserve, sixth day is in place for the showpiece final to allow for play lost to bad weather to be made up.

Still, it was a bleak first day of a historic match which aims to crown Test world champions for the first time in cricket’s history.

The final has been two years in the making with India and New Zealand having qualified for the one-off match by finishing the nine-team table in first and second respectively.

If the match is drawn the sides will be joint winners.

India named their side on Thursday but could change it before the toss, which will now take place before play today.

Teams:

India XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

The West Indies fast bowlers had South Africa reeling at 37 for three in the first session of the second Test but couldn’t press their advantage as the visitors rallied to reach 218 for five at stumps at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, yesterday.

The Windies created problems, applied pressure and went past the edge throughout the day but South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and Quinton De Kock were up to the challenge, both men scoring crucial half-centuries to keep the visitors in the game.

