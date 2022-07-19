The return of regional youth cricket was soured as the first round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-17 tournament was completely washed out, yesterday, owing to the nationwide inclement weather.
Heavy rain left Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, and Gilbert Park in California, sodden, keeping the players indoors for most of the day.
Hosts T&T were due to face Jamaica at Preysal, while defending champions Barbados were pitted against Guyana at NCC, with the Leeward Islands set to square off against Windward Islands at Gilbert Park.
The tournament continues tomorrow with the hosts taking on Guyana at Syne Village in Penal, while Barbados will face the Leewards at Inshan Ali Park and Jamaica will be up against the Windward Islands at NCC.
Tomorrow’s U-17 fixtures:
(All matches start at 9.30 a.m.)
T&T vs Guyana at Powergen
Leeward Islands vs Barbados at Inshan Ali Park
Jamaica vs Windward Islands at NCC