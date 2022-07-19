The return of regional youth cricket was soured as the first round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-17 tournament was completely washed out, yesterday, owing to the nationwide inclement weather.

Heavy rain left Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, and Gilbert Park in California, sodden, keeping the players indoors for most of the day.

Hosts T&T were due to face Jamaica at Preysal, while defending champions Barbados were pitted against Guyana at NCC, with the Leeward Islands set to square off against Windward Islands at Gilbert Park.

The tournament continues tomorrow with the hosts taking on Guyana at Syne Village in Penal, while Barbados will face the Leewards at Inshan Ali Park and Jamaica will be up against the Windward Islands at NCC.

Tomorrow’s U-17 fixtures:

(All matches start at 9.30 a.m.)

T&T vs Guyana at Powergen

Leeward Islands vs Barbados at Inshan Ali Park

Jamaica vs Windward Islands at NCC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

APTOPIX All Star Game Baseball

APTOPIX All Star Game Baseball

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, points to the dugout after connecting for a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Daniela Stanciu, of Romania, reacts after her jump during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Daniela Stanciu, of Romania, reacts after her jump during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

All Star Game Baseball

All Star Game Baseball

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, points to the dugout after connecting for a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, of Kazakhstan, competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, of Kazakhstan, competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)