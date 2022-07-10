Rain wreaks havoc with ‘Sagicor’

AFTER all 51 matches were completed without problems on Saturday’s opening day, only seven of the 31 were finished by press time yesterday in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The first serve was struck about four hours after the 9 a.m. scheduled start and rain continued to play havoc until press time when the players and officials were drying courts with the hope of another resumption. The round-robin group stage of the 12 & under and final categories were scheduled to end yesterday, but the main draws in these events may be pushed back to get going tomorrow.
After winning both matches on Saturday, 12 & under favourite Josiah Hills came back yesterday to complete his round-robin schedule by overwhelming Sanjay Ramcharitar 4-0, 4-0.
Jack Brown won his third match in the same category by default, but after also winning twice on Saturday, Zelig Williams and Tobagonian Jaysean Wells were not able to get on the court before the rain. And Nirav Doudeen, 12 & under champ of the RBC Junior Tournament in April, just got home 4-2, 2-4, 10/4 over Jacob Jacelon yesterday, after dropping just two games the day before.
Tobagonian Makeda Bain and Cherdine Sylvester won both their matches in the girls’ equivalent category on Saturday. The tournament, which also includes action in the Under-10, 16 and 18, continues on a daily basis until Thursday and first serve today is 9 a.m.