Rain wrecks Kings chase in no result

Rain completed its demolition of the Caribbean Premier League doubleheader at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Saturday when it also forced the abandonment of the second game between St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
With the 7 p.m. start delayed by 2 1/2 hours, the game was initially reduced to ten overs per side but more rain after the first over resulted in a further reduction to five overs per side.
Amazon Warriors rattled up 56-2 with opener Saim Ayub lashing an unbeaten 24 (16 balls) with three four and a six and Azam Khan scoring an 11-ball 21. The pair put on 42 for the second wicket after opener Chandrapaul Hemraj (4) perished in the third over, picking out Roston Chase at long on off seamer Chris Sole.
However, with Kings set a revised target of 59, the rains returned before Kings could start their run chase, bringing a disappointing end to the game. Earlier, only three overs were possible in the 10 a.m. game between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots before rain also intervened.
Royals, Tallawahs contest
also forced to abandon
Rain forced the abandonment of the fifth game of the CPL between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground yesterday.
The game was due to bowl off at 10 a.m. but persistent rain erased any hope of action, officials calling off play just minutes after the scheduled start.