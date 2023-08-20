Rain completed its demolition of the Caribbean Premier League doubleheader at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Saturday when it also forced the abandonment of the second game between St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

With the 7 p.m. start delayed by 2 1/2 hours, the game was initially reduced to ten overs per side but more rain after the first over resulted in a further reduction to five overs per side.

Amazon Warriors rattled up 56-2 with opener Saim Ayub lashing an unbeaten 24 (16 balls) with three four and a six and Azam Khan scoring an 11-ball 21. The pair put on 42 for the second wicket after opener Chandrapaul Hemraj (4) perished in the third over, picking out Roston Chase at long on off seamer Chris Sole.

However, with Kings set a revised target of 59, the rains returned before Kings could start their run chase, bringing a disappointing end to the game. Earlier, only three overs were possible in the 10 a.m. game between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots before rain also intervened.

Royals, Tallawahs contest

also forced to abandon

Rain forced the abandonment of the fifth game of the CPL between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground yesterday.

The game was due to bowl off at 10 a.m. but persistent rain erased any hope of action, officials calling off play just minutes after the scheduled start.

Rain wrecks Kings chase in no result

SAFE PASSAGE

Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jereem “The Dream” Richards booked semi-final lanes at the World Athletics Championships here in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

At 2.35 this afternoon (T&T time), Ahye faces the starter in the opening women’s 100 metres semi. The Trinidad and Tobago track star will run in lane three. Also listed for heat one is the defending champion, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as well as Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, American Tamari Davis and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda. The top two will progress automatically to the 3.50 p.m. final.

Bogus money talk

That was my initial reaction to the lead sports story in these pages last Wednesday which reported Trinidad and Tobago Football Association technical director Anton Corneal saying that it would take a million dollars a year to prepare any national team to qualify for a youth World Cup.

More gold for T&T’s Goodwill swimmers

SHIAN Griffith, Brandon Balfour, Anya Davis and Jadon Ramdeen all won gold as Trinidad and Tobago continued its bid for an eighth straight title at the 27th edition of the Goodwill Swimming Championships, in Antigua & Barbuda.

Griffith won the 11-12 boys 50-metre freestyle, while Balfour topped the boys 13-14 50m butterfly. There was also 100m breaststroke gold for both Ramdeen and Davis. Ramdeen won the boys 11-12 event while Davis prevailed in the girls 3-14 category.

U-14 girls face Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago will still be looking for their first win when facing Jamaica today at the 2023 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls’ U-14 Challenge Series at the ABFA Technical Center in St. John’s, Antigua.

T&T opened with a 3-0 Group A tier-one defeat to Puerto Rico on Saturday. The CFU Challenge Series is a developmental competition and the teams are divided in Tier I and Tier II and are grouped according to their ranking.

Ramsubhag rules in Tacarigua

VISHAL RAMSUBHAG become the first player from this country to win the spotlight division in close to four decades as the hosts earned half of the ten singles gold medals in the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championships, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.