Rajah shines on first day of three-day trial match

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge asked for big scores in the third TTCB three-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. But after the first day yesterday, only one player had notched a half-century while two came close but fell short.
Isaiah Rajah batted for a long time for his top-score of 75 while his skipper Keagan Simmons scored 45 and Marlon Richards made 49 as the Simmons XI posted 265 in their first innings. The Steven Katwaroo XI closed the day on 20 without loss after three overs.
In at three following the dismissal of Nicholas Alexis-- for a patient 19 off 63 balls, Rajah took his time to compile his half-century, facing 153 deliveries and spending 3 1/2 hours at the crease. He struck ten fours before he was eventually trapped lbw by Yannic Cariah late in the day.
Simmons also exhibited patience, facing 94 balls and spending 2 1/2 hours in the middle. He struck five fours and a six before he as caught by Bryan Charles, off the bowling of Jahron Alfred (1/37). Meanwhile, Richards’ knock was a quick one, facing 59 balls and hitting four fours and two sixes before being bowled by Tion Webster (1/23).
The best bowlers for the Katwaroo XI were leg-spinner Cariah, who grabbed three for 26 and off-spinner Charles, who took three for 35. The match continues today with Jeremy Solozano (18 not out) and Cephas Cooper (two not out) at the crease for Katwaroo’s team.
Summarised Scores:
Simmons XI 265 (83.1 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 75, Keagan Simmons 45, Marlon Richards 49, Kirstan Kallicharan 32; Bryan Charles 3/35, Yannic Cariah 3/26) vs Katwaroo XI 20-0 (3 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 18 n.o.)