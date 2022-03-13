Rajah shines on Sunday League opening day

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batter Isaiah Rajah showed his club-mates no mercy as his century powered defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club I to a comprehensive 120-run victory over their second team as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Sunday League 50-over competition got under way yesterday.
At the Queen’s Park Oval, Rajah struck nine fours and four sixes in compiling 104 off just 90 balls as QPCC I amassed 301 for nine after opting to bat first. Rajah was ably assisted by his Red Force team-mate Jyd Goolie who made 73 off 83 balls with six fours and two sixes.
For QPCC II, West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 candidate, seamer Sion Hackett was the most successful bowler with figures of three for 49. Off-spinners Jason Batson and Jesse Bootan chipped in with two wickets apiece.
QPCC II made hard going of the chase, only managing to reach 181 for five when the overs ran out, but Brandon Maharaj still distinguished himself by getting the second century of the match—a more deliberate unbeaten 103 off 150 balls. His knock contained eight fours and two sixes.
The scoring was much more modest at Pierre Road in Charlieville where Central Sports beat local rivals Alescon Comets by eight wickets.
Deciding to take first strike after winning the toss, Comets crumbled for 113 in just 33 overs, Lendell Nelson (56) getting half of those runs. The Comets batters struggled against the veteran seam/spin combination of Rayad Emrit (three for 13) and Imran Khan (three for 40).
In reply, Central sports made light work of their target, wiping off the runs in just 19 overs to finish on 115 for two, with skipper Kjorn Ottley ending unbeaten on 54.
And in Barrackpore, PowerGen Sports also made light work of their opponents, Profilbau Victoria United Sports Club. Asked to bat first, Victoria were dismissed for 123 in 37.3 overs by the combination of Kavesh Kantasingh (three for 21), Shaaron Lewis (two for 15) Uthman Mohammed (two for 38) and left-arm wrist spinner Ryan Bandoo (two for 22).
PowerGen then got to their target in 31 overs, with Red Force batter Jason Mohammed smacking 66 not out with five fours and two sixes.