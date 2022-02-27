“A true cricket hero...an icon of the game.”
That is how Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath described West Indies legend Sonny Ramadhin, who died on Saturday at the age of 92.
Yesterday, the TTCB expressed its sadness and extended its condolences on the passing of the former West Indies off-break bowler.
Ramadhin made his Test debut at Old Trafford in 1950, the year when West Indies first beat England at Lord’s, and also won their first- ever away series against the hosts.
Bassarath said that Ramadhin was a cricket hero who despite his ground-breaking achievements remained humble and an inspiration for others.
“We are very saddened to learn of his passing, Ramadhin remains an iconic figure in West Indies cricket and would always be remembered for the role he played in putting the Caribbean on the world map,” said Bassarath.
The TTCB have immortalised the mystery right-arm off-spin and leg-break bowler by having named a driveway into the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, after him, There is also a statue of the dapper cricketer erected at Palmiste Park in his honour in south Trinidad.
Born in Esperance Village, Ramadhin played 43 Tests between 1950 and 1961, taking 158 wickets at an impressive average of 28.98. He wrote his name in the history books for the role he played in helping West Indies defeat England by 326 runs at the hallowed Lord’s Ground in London.
Ramadhin claimed a match haul of 11 wickets for 152 runs as the Caribbean cricketers recorded their first Test victory on English soil and set the stage for a 3-1 win in the five-match series. At the end of the historic tour, Ramadhin bagged 26 wickets including three-five wicket hauls, and a ‘ten-for’ at an average of 23.23.
He was also the first cricketer of East Indian descent to play for the West Indies when picked as a 20-year-old after only two first class matches. After his exploits in England on his first overseas tour he was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year in 1951, the most prestigious award a cricketer could earn at that time.
Ramadhin in his later years played for Lancashire in the English County Championships and for several other clubs where he was always recognisable by his buttoned down sleeves and neat appearance.
He is also etched in cultural folklore featuring in a classic calypso “Cricket Lovely Cricket” sung by Lord Beginner who was inspired by the heroics of spin twin “friends” Ramadhin, and Alf Valentine, of Jamaica.