Sonny Ramadhin

INSPIRED A GENERATION: Legendary West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin, right, in action against England in the 1950s.

“A true cricket hero...an icon of the game.”

That is how Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath described West Indies legend Sonny Ramadhin, who died on Saturday at the age of 92.

Yesterday, the TTCB expressed its sadness and extended its condolences on the passing of the former West Indies off-break bowler.

Ramadhin made his Test debut at Old Trafford in 1950, the year when West Indies first beat England at Lord’s, and also won their first- ever away series against the hosts.

Bassarath said that Ramadhin was a cricket hero who despite his ground-breaking achievements remained humble and an inspiration for others.

“We are very saddened to learn of his passing, Ramadhin remains an iconic figure in West Indies cricket and would always be remembered for the role he played in putting the Caribbean on the world map,” said Bassarath.

The TTCB have immortalised the mystery right-arm off-spin and leg-break bowler by having named a driveway into the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, after him, There is also a statue of the dapper cricketer erected at Palmiste Park in his honour in south Trinidad.

Born in Esperance Village, Ramadhin played 43 Tests between 1950 and 1961, taking 158 wickets at an impressive average of 28.98. He wrote his name in the history books for the role he played in helping West Indies defeat England by 326 runs at the hallowed Lord’s Ground in London.

Ramadhin claimed a match haul of 11 wickets for 152 runs as the Caribbean cricketers recorded their first Test victory on English soil and set the stage for a 3-1 win in the five-match series. At the end of the historic tour, Ramadhin bagged 26 wickets including three-five wicket hauls, and a ‘ten-for’ at an average of 23.23.

He was also the first cricketer of East Indian descent to play for the West Indies when picked as a 20-year-old after only two first class matches. After his exploits in England on his first overseas tour he was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year in 1951, the most prestigious award a cricketer could earn at that time.

Ramadhin in his later years played for Lancashire in the English County Championships and for several other clubs where he was always recognisable by his buttoned down sleeves and neat appearance.

He is also etched in cultural folklore featuring in a classic calypso “Cricket Lovely Cricket” sung by Lord Beginner who was inspired by the heroics of spin twin “friends” Ramadhin, and Alf Valentine, of Jamaica.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T Under-20 women lose again

Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign at the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship unravelled in under ten minutes yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

Raised in Puerto Rico, Iyanla Bailey-Williams, scored twice in the first eight minutes as St Kitts-Nevis women footballers dumped T&T out of the competition with a 7-2 licking yesterday at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristóbal.

WI women whupped by ‘Southern Stars’

Captain Stafanie Taylor struck a half-century but a timid West Indies women run chase saw them go down by 90 runs to Australia in their first official warm-up of the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup.

Asked to chase 260 at Lincoln Green yesterday, West Indies limped to 169 for nine from their 50 overs, Taylor punching 66 to lead an otherwise disappointing batting effort, a week out from their opening group stage campaign against hosts New Zealand.

‘Steelpan’ in tune

‘Steelpan’ in tune

Evin Lewis struck the fastest half-century of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy to lead the Steelpan Strikers to their second win in as many matches as they whipped the Leatherback Giants by six wickets in the first of three matches in the tournament yesterday.

Carter strikes gold in 100m freestyle

Carter strikes gold in 100m freestyle

Trinidad and Tobago’s elite swimmer Dylan Carter continued his successful run in his 2022 season, copping gold in the 100m freestyle event on the second night of competition in the Fourth Copa Heller Meet in Mexico, Saturday night.

...CWI pays tribute, extends condolences

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt paid tribute to Sonny Ramadhin, describing the legendary West Indies spinner as a “great pioneer” of West Indies cricket.

Webster, John, Paul Carifta ready

Webster, John, Paul Carifta ready

Revell Webster was outstanding at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday, clocking two Carifta Games qualifying standards at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Preparation Meet #3.