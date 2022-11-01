Ramasra beaten on pro return

COLIN RAMASRA had the dubious distinction of losing the first match in this country’s first-ever professional squash tournament yesterday at QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The ten-time national champion was beaten 11-3, 11-1, 11-3 in the first round of the QPCC Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament by Leo Vargas, a Mexican who is ranked #245 in the world and seeded ninth.
It was the first competitive match for Ramasra, a former top 150 player, since he was listed at No. 1 in the spotlight age-group (35-39) in the European Squash Federation Masters when the sport was shut down for Covid-19 in March 2020.
Seth Thong, a former Caribbean U-11 & 13 champ, gave the local fans hope when he stunned 16th-seeded Shawn Simpson 12-10 in the first set of their encounter. But the ten-time Barbados national champ battled back to take down the 15-year-old 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 and book his place in tonight’s round of 16.
Meanwhile, in the other matches before press-time, two other T&T players were sent packing. Joel Augustine was overwhelmed 11-1, 11-1, 11-2 by Briton Nick Sutcliffe, who is seeded 15th.
And Brandon De Montrichard, runner-up in the 2018 National Championships, was dismissed 11-1, 11-3, 11-6 by 14th seeded Taylor Garrick. The Bermudan is the only world-ranked player from the Caribbean in the field.
The tournament continues on a daily basis until Saturday and first serve today is 5 p.m.