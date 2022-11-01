Ramasra beaten on pro return

COLIN RAMASRA had the dubious distinction of losing the first match in this country’s first-ever professional squash tournament yesterday at QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The ten-time national champion was beaten 11-3, 11-1, 11-3 in the first round of the QPCC Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament by Leo Vargas, a Mexican who is ranked #245 in the world and seeded ninth.

It was the first competitive match for Ramasra, a former top 150 player, since he was listed at No. 1 in the spotlight age-group (35-39) in the European Squash Federation Masters when the sport was shut down for Covid-19 in March 2020.

Seth Thong, a former Caribbean U-11 & 13 champ, gave the local fans hope when he stunned 16th-seeded Shawn Simpson 12-10 in the first set of their encounter. But the ten-time Barbados national champ battled back to take down the 15-year-old 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 and book his place in tonight’s round of 16.

Meanwhile, in the other matches before press-time, two other T&T players were sent packing. Joel Augustine was overwhelmed 11-1, 11-1, 11-2 by Briton Nick Sutcliffe, who is seeded 15th.

And Brandon De Montrichard, runner-up in the 2018 National Championships, was dismissed 11-1, 11-3, 11-6 by 14th seeded Taylor Garrick. The Bermudan is the only world-ranked player from the Caribbean in the field.

The tournament continues on a daily basis until Saturday and first serve today is 5 p.m.

IT’S IMPRACTICAL

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath is not in support of having separate coaches for West Indies white-ball and red-ball cricket teams, stating that Cricket West Indies (CWI) can’t support it at this point in time.

Speaking to Andre Baptiste on WESN TV’s Face of Sports programme last week, Bassarath, who is also a CWI director, said that the CWI’s limited finances have meant that the regional first-class competition will be limited to one round again next year and is doubtful the situation will improve sufficiently enough for them to be able to have separate coaches.

Keeping it going

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force banked on their experienced spinners to dominate the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their CG United Super50 Cup opener on Monday night.

However, head coach David Furlonge said they may have to adjust their strategy against a much more experienced and versatile Guyana Harpy Eagles line up.

The Red Force will face the Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 p.m. today and while it is only the second game of the tournament for both sides, a lot is on the line. The Guyana outfit lost their opening match on Monday against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, so they will be eager to make amends.

Barbados Pride off the mark in Super50 Cup

Barbados Pride defeated West Indies Academy by six wickets in their Zone B match of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, yesterday.

The West Indies Academy batting first, were all out in 46 overs, compiling 213 with Keagan Simmons top-scoring on 64, while Kevin Wickham (52) also recorded a half-century and Teddy Bishop chipped in with 45. For the Pride, Roshon Primus and Roston Chase each picked up three wickets apiece.

Akeem moving on

After four seasons with the Halifax Wanderers, Trinidad and Tobago’s Akeem Garcia departs as the all-time leading scorer in club history and is second all-time in appearances.

Garcia is out of contract and appears to be part of the house clearing after Stephen Hart, another Trinidadian, was removed as head-coach after five years in charge of the Canadian Premier League club.

World No 1 junior at Oval tonight

THE world junior champion will be in action tonight when this country’s first-ever professional squash tournament continues at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Rowan Damming and the seven other leading seeded players will begin their campaign after being on byes in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.