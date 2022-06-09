Colin Ramasra

LATE WITHDRAWAL: Colin Ramasra

COLIN RAMASRA pulled out of the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships at the eleventh hour on Wednesday night, less than a day before first serve at 5 p.m. yesterday.

The withdrawal forced officials to make adjustments to the men’s draw as the 39-year-old was the second seed. Ramasra attempted to capture the title for a ninth time when was the tournament was last contested in 2019, but he was stunned by Chayse McQuan in the final.

Another former national champion Paul Jerome De Verteuil, who has captured the Division A title in the last three Graded tournaments, is now at the bottom of the draw as was moved up to the No. 2 seed.

McQuan, who came from New York, USA, to capture the title three years ago and is still based there, is the top seed and heavy favourite to repeat with Ramasra now out. Also included in the top half of 32-draw is 2018 runner-up Brandon De Montrichard and Julian Chin, who reached the semi-finals last time.

Josh Pinard, a former national champ who made a return two months after more than five years, and 14-year-old Seth Thong, the country’s brightest young prospect since Pinard was a young teen about two decades ago, are in the bottom half. The 2017 Caribbean Under-11 and ’19 Caribbean Under-13 champ captured the Under-17 and 19 titles last month in the first National Junior Championships since 2019.

In the absence of overseas-based duo of defending champ Charlotte Knaggs and runner-up Alexandria Yearwood, 2018 runner-up Marie Claire Barcant, who has also thrown her hat in the ring in the men’s draw, is seeded to win the women’s title.

The other seeded player in the eight-draw is Rhea Khan, who is already the most successful national champion in any sport in the country and is looking for an unbelievable 19th title in this tournament. Also included are top juniors Sigourney Williams and Chloe Walcott, on the top and bottom half of the draw, respectively.

After capturing the Under-17 and 19 titles in the 2019 edition, Walcott successfully defended the Under-19 crown when the National Junior Championships returned last month. The runner-up Williams struck gold in the Under-17 category.

Julian Chin recently became of age and will be the overwhelming favourite to lift the over-40 trophy.

Richard Hart, a 12-time national open champ and five-time Caribbean over-60 champ, is at the top of the over-50 draw, while John Holley, a former national, over-40 and over-50 champ, is favoured to capture the over-60 title in his first outing in the division.

Today is the second of the four-day Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited-sponsored tournament and first serve is 5 p.m.

President’s men square off against Bangladesh

Several players will be hoping to make their mark when the Cricket West Indies President’s XI face Bangladesh in a three-day warm-up match, starting today, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua.

According to coach Andre Coley, players will be taking the match “very seriously” as they look to continue the good form demonstrated in the recently-concluded West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition.

