Dylan Carter maintained his perfect record in the second leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, Canada, last night, winning his fourth consecutive gold medal of the competition in the 50-metre freestyle event.

In another dominant performance, at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Carter led from start to finish, clocking 20.91 seconds in the final to clinch gold ahead of USA’s Brooks Curry (21.07) with Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (21.10) in third place.

“Yea, it’s a bit of a streak now so we are keeping it going tomorrow,” Carter said after the final. “Fifty backstroke tomorrow (today) and maybe a touch in 100 free with this boy (Chalmers),” he added.