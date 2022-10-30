COLIN RAMASRA is among six players from the host country down to participate in the first professional squash tournament to ever take place in Trinidad and Tobago.
The QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament will be contested from tomorrow until Saturday at QPCC’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Seth Thong was the only player from T&T to accept one of the four wild cards when the tournament was first advertised early last month.
But after three players pulled out with injury two weeks ago, Brandon De Montrichard and Zachary Loquan threw their hats in the ring.
And Ramasra, Nicholas Lequay and Joel Augustine accepted the invitation a few days ago after three more withdrawals.
A total of 24 players are competing in the men’s competition, including four others from the Caribbean.
There are 15 players with world rankings, but the only one from this region with a world ranking is Taylor Carrick, who is the second lowest rated player on the list at #658.
Andreas Herrera is the highest at #158 and the Colombian is followed by eight players ranked between 200 and 300 in the world.
Ramasra managed to get inside the top 150 during a short professional career over a decade ago and is the most successful player to ever emerge from this country.
The ten-time national champion was listed at No. 1 in the spotlight age-group (35-39) in the European Squash Federation Masters when the sport was shut down for Covid-19 in March 2020.
Ramasra has not competed since, but he entered the National Championships in June, before withdrawing just before the start.
Thong and 2018 runner-up De Montrichard advanced to the quarter-finals of the Nationals.
Loquan and Augustine were also were on the national team which participated in the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship – the biggest tournament in the Caribbean – in August in Jamaica.
Lequay earned the Under-15 silver medal a month earlier in Junior CASA.
National Under-17 and 19 champ Thong was the Under-17 bronze-medallist in that competition in Guyana.
Julian Chin, a Guyanese with local roots who plays in the majority of tournaments in T&T and was crowned over-40 champ in his first outings in the veterans’ division at the Nationals four months ago, will fly the flag of his native country.
Jason Ray Khalil will also represent Guyana, and the other Caribbean player is ten-time Barbados national champ Shawn Simpson, who is the 16th and final seeded player.
The field also contains three players each from Colombia and Mexico as well as two apiece from England and New Zealand and one each from Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.
There was also supposed to be a women’s event, but all the entrants withdrew last month.
Barbados, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands are the Caribbean countries that have been hosting professional tournament over the years.