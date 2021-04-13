East/North East skipper Andrew Rambaran

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: East/North East skipper Andrew Rambaran bowls during yesterday’s Under-19 trial match against Central/South West at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. Rambaran bagged two wickets and scored 50 runs to lead his team to a four-wicket win. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Former West Indies Under-15 skipper Andrew Rambaran delivered with the bat and ball to set up East/North East’s four-wicket victory over Central/South West in their Under-19 Trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Rambaran grabbed two wickets for 36 runs from ten overs to restrict Central/South West to 212 for nine off 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

The East/North East skipper then led a batting recovery, scoring an even 50, to help his team rally from 24 for three to eventually reach 213 for six with 2.5 overs to spare.

Rambaran walked to the middle with East/North East in serious trouble in the tenth over following the early dismissals of Kavir Boodoosingh (six), Rondell Ramlogan (one) and Giovanni Ramdenny (nine). And by the time he was dismissed 23 overs later, he had already put his team in a solid position to push for the win.

Rambaran struck seven boundaries while facing 98 balls as he put on 58 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravinda Ramlal (27) and then 41 with Shazad Mohammed before he fell to Nick Ramlal with the score on 139.

Mohammed then took up the mantle for East/North East, hitting 53 not out off just 57 balls, in an unbroken 74-run stand for the seventh wicket with Giovanni Gajadhar (26 not out, 42 balls), to see East/North East over the finish line.

Justin Manick was the best bowler for Central/South West, bowling Ramdenny and Ramlogan to finish with two wickets for 24 runs from six overs.

Shiva Sankar (1/33), Aidan Samaroo (1/24) and Nick Ramlal (1/33) took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Central/South West also suffered some early dismissals before a century stand between Manick and Rajeev Ramnath revived the innings.

Having been reduced to 48 for four and then 87 for five, Ramnath and Manick came together to give their team a fighting chance.

Ramnath struck 70 off 106 balls, with eight fours, while Manick slapped 53 off 60 balls, inclusive of three fours and two sixes—one off Jabari Phillip and the other off Anderson Mahase—as they led their team close to the 200-run mark before trying to up the tempo in the last five overs of the innings.

Rambaran eventually broke the sixth wicket stand as Manick skied one to Phillip in the 46th over while Ramnath departed shortly after, caught by Rambaran off the bowling of Mahase (2/45) in the penultimate over.

Phillip also finished with two wickets for 22 runs from eight overs while Abdur Rahmaan Juman (1/18, four overs) and Vasant Singh (1/36, nine overs) took one wicket each.

The Under-19 trials continue tomorrow with Central/South West up against North/Tobago while East/North East will be in action on Saturday against South East/South. All matches take place at the NCC.

Summarised Scores:

Central/South West 212-9 (50 overs) (Rajeev Ramnath 70, Justin Manick 53; Jabari Phillip 2/22, Andrew Rambaran 2/36, Anderson Mahase 2/45) vs East/North East 213-6 (47.1 overs) (Shazad Mohammed 53 no, Andrew Rambaran; Justin Manick 2/24)

—Result: East/North East won by 4 wickets

