Denesh Ramdin

PASSING ON HIS KNOWLEDGE: Denesh Ramdin, standing centre, poses for a photo with participants of the Powergen Youth Academy at the Powergen Indoor Facility in Penal, Saturday.

Former West Indies wicketkeeper and two-time T20 World Cup champion, Denesh Ramdin, conducted a specialist wicketkeeping clinic at the Powergen Youth Academy on Saturday, giving 11 youth glovemen trade secrets to take their game to the next level.

The clinic, held in collaboration with the Badree’s Academy of Sport Education (BASE), attracted 11 young wicketkeepers who are part of the youth programme at Powergen.

The session included wicketkeeping specific drills to improve footwork, glovework and keeping against both spin and pace and the former West Indies Test captain, Ramdin, was impressed with the skill level of the youngsters and their willingness to learn.

“These boys have a good base on which to build and more importantly, they have a deep desire to become top class wicketkeepers,” said Ramdin.

“Wicketkeepers are the live-wires on the team and these boys certainly have the skill, temperament and personalities to become future national glovemen,” he added.

The wicketkeeping session was conducted at the Powergen indoor facility in Penal and is part of a series of specialist clinics planned by the Powergen Youth Academy, with a fast bowling, spin bowling and batting clinic to be held in the future.

Technical director of the Powergen Youth Academy Samuel Badree underscored the importance of the clinics, noting that the players have been training for the past few months and have shown improvement in fitness, skills and attitudes.

“We thought it important to have skill-specific experts to interact with the boys to reinforce what we have been doing,” Badree explained.

“Denesh is arguably one of the best keepers in the region and who better to acquire to do this than him. The boys were in awe during the session and hopefully this inspires them to aspire for greatness,” Badree added.

