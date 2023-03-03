Ramdin, Livingston, Diaz star for Woodland

Former West Indies Test captain Denesh Ramdin and former Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 opening batter David Livingston starred with the bat for Woodland Sports as they defeated Progressive Sports and San Francique Sports in their South Zonal Council Division One T20 matches last weekend.
On Saturday, Ramdin slammed 101 and Livingston struck 76 as Woodland posted 233 for three against Progressive. Nathan Young was the best bowler for Progressive with two for 31.
In reply, Progressive were dismissed for 101 as Woodland sealed a 133-run victory. On Sunday, Livingston posted 87 not out while Sidel Diaz struck 130 as Woodland posted 269 for two off their 20 overs.
San Francique responded with 102 for nine to as Progressive won by 167 runs to finish the weekend with a perfect record.