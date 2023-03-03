Ramdin, Livingston, Diaz star for Woodland

Former West Indies Test captain Denesh Ramdin and former Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 opening batter David Livingston starred with the bat for Woodland Sports as they defeated Progressive Sports and San Francique Sports in their South Zonal Council Division One T20 matches last weekend.

On Saturday, Ramdin slammed 101 and Livingston struck 76 as Woodland posted 233 for three against Progressive. Nathan Young was the best bowler for Progressive with two for 31.

In reply, Progressive were dismissed for 101 as Woodland sealed a 133-run victory. On Sunday, Livingston posted 87 not out while Sidel Diaz struck 130 as Woodland posted 269 for two off their 20 overs.

San Francique responded with 102 for nine to as Progressive won by 167 runs to finish the weekend with a perfect record.

Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.

Police out front in North Zone

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Brian Christmas scored a century and former T&T youth player Brandon Ramdial slammed a double hundred as Police Sports continued their winning ways in the North Zone Cricket Council Senior Division League recently.

Ramdial hit and unbeaten 219 off 103 balls.

Carter strikes gold again

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter sprinted to his second gold as he shared the top podium spot with USA Olympian Michael Andrew’s at the first meet of the TYR PRO Series that splashed off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.

It was the second time in the day both swimmers couldn’t be separated at the finish after both posted 23.33 to take gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final. Texas Longhorns Aquatics’ Shaun’s Casas grabbed the bronze in 23.48.