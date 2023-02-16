WOODLAND Sports Club has enlisted the talent and experience of former West Indies cricket captain Denesh Ramdin to engineer a revival of their fortunes in the South Zone.
Ramdin, arguably the best gloveman in the Caribbean during his career, is being looked upon as the new face of the legendary club.
Treasurer of Woodland SC Stephen Ramkissoon said the 37-year-old former star Preysal wicketkeeper/batter nicknamed “Shotter,” will promote a new vision of the club, with the immediate objective of topping the Senior Division.
The next step will be a playoff with the winners of the Central Zone Senior Division for promotion to Premier League II (South Zone) which he said was achievable this season.
“Our aim is to play a different brand of cricket and make Woodland a powerhouse in the South Zone. We think the addition of Ramdin and a couple other really exceptional cricketers will help us get there,” said Ramkissoon.
Ramdin has played 74 Tests for the West Indies and made four centuries and 15 half-centuries. He holds the record for the highest score by a West Indies ‘keeper in One-Day Internationals (139), and the second highest in Tests (166).
Ramkissoon said Woodland will also be counting on the all-round prowess of Shazam Babwah, who has played for Trinidad and Tobago, to lend valuable support since he has an outstanding record in local club cricket.
“Babwah is a tireless campaigner who knows what it takes to win and is sure to add quality and leadership as we build a young squad into serious contenders as we look ahead,” said Ramkissoon
Also expected to play a key role in the plans of Woodland SC are talented spinners Saiba Battoosingh and Varun Samaroo, both of whom are likely to shoulder the burden of the club’s bowling attack.
Ramkissoon is a nominated member of the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board who believes the best plans of the club cannot be achieved without the involvement of the community and generous business people who share their vision.
“We are hoping that Woodland SC can secure sponsorship to facilitate the development of our young cricketers and help as defray the costs associated with our mission,” said Ramkissoon.