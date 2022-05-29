Ramdoo stars in Senior 50-over final

An unbeaten century from Kyle Ramdoo propelled Hummingbirds to a six-wicket victory in the Sports and Culture Fund/TTCB Senior 50 Overs final, yesterday, at the National Cricket Centre.

Ramdoo struck 119 not out as Hummingbirds successfully chased down 227 for victory against Scarlet Ibis, ending on 230 for four.

Scarlet Ibis won the toss in Couva but were limited to 226, being dismissed with 28 balls to spare. Andrew Rambaran top-scored with 60 off 99 balls with five fours and a six after the first three wickets had fallen for 31 runs by the sixth over.

Rambaran staged a fourth wicket fightback with Shatrughan Rambaran (44, 54 balls), the pair putting on 86, and then added a further 58 for the fifth with Jahron Alfred who struck 49 at better than a run a ball. However, once Alfred was dismissed in the 41st over, the innings fell away, the last four wickets tumbling for 12 runs.

The Hummingbirds bowlers shared the work, with Marlon Richards, West Indies Under-19 player Anderson Mahase, Namir Seupaul and Jovan Ali taking two wickets apiece.

When Hummingbirds batted, opener Ramdoo laid the foundation for victory with his knock that took up 140 balls and included nine fours and four sixes. Ramdoo was supported by Adrian Ali (45, 79 balls) with whom he put on 97 for the second wicket. Ramdoo also posted 50 for the first wicket with Kyle Roopchand (29).

Summarised scores:

Scarlet Ibis 226, 45.2 overs (Andrew Rambaran 60, Jahron Alfred 49, Shatrughan Rambaran 44; Anderson Mahase 2/23, Marlon Richards 2/28, Namir Seupaul 2/39)

vs Hummingbirds 230-4, 49 overs (Kyle Ramdoo 119 n.o., Adrian Ali 45)

—Hummingbirds won by six wickets.

FAST BUT 4th

FAST BUT 4th

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter just missed out on getting onto the medal podium when he finished fourth in the men’s 50-metre butterfly event on the second and final day of the Canet-en-Roussillon, France leg of the 2022 Mare Nostrum series, yesterday.

Eve ‘excited’ about future

Coach Angus Eve is excited about the 24-man Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-20 squad that will head off to the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras next month.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) released the squad yesterday. It is a mix of locally and internationally-based players, including Cercle Brugge attacker Josiah Wilson.

Ames second at Senior PGA Championship

Ames second at Senior PGA Championship

Steven Alker avoided mistakes down the stretch and closed with an eight-under 63 yesterday for a three-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship, his third title this year and first major.

Alker started the final round four shots behind and forged a three-way tie with Trinidad and Tobago’s Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer on the back nine.

T&T seniors tackle St Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s senior team head coach Angus Eve has picked a 22-man squad comprising of mainly home-based players for today’s closed door encounter against St Lucia at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 3 p.m.

Walklin wins ‘Grab Bag’ darts event

James Walklin emerged the winner of the 501 “Grab Bag” event held earlier this month by the Trinidad and Tobago Darts Association (TTDA).

The event was held at Nicks Gyros Restaurant and Bar. This tournament is one of three proposed tournaments to precede the 2022 darts season.