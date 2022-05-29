Ramdoo stars in Senior 50-over final

An unbeaten century from Kyle Ramdoo propelled Hummingbirds to a six-wicket victory in the Sports and Culture Fund/TTCB Senior 50 Overs final, yesterday, at the National Cricket Centre.
Ramdoo struck 119 not out as Hummingbirds successfully chased down 227 for victory against Scarlet Ibis, ending on 230 for four.
Scarlet Ibis won the toss in Couva but were limited to 226, being dismissed with 28 balls to spare. Andrew Rambaran top-scored with 60 off 99 balls with five fours and a six after the first three wickets had fallen for 31 runs by the sixth over.
Rambaran staged a fourth wicket fightback with Shatrughan Rambaran (44, 54 balls), the pair putting on 86, and then added a further 58 for the fifth with Jahron Alfred who struck 49 at better than a run a ball. However, once Alfred was dismissed in the 41st over, the innings fell away, the last four wickets tumbling for 12 runs.
The Hummingbirds bowlers shared the work, with Marlon Richards, West Indies Under-19 player Anderson Mahase, Namir Seupaul and Jovan Ali taking two wickets apiece.
When Hummingbirds batted, opener Ramdoo laid the foundation for victory with his knock that took up 140 balls and included nine fours and four sixes. Ramdoo was supported by Adrian Ali (45, 79 balls) with whom he put on 97 for the second wicket. Ramdoo also posted 50 for the first wicket with Kyle Roopchand (29).
Summarised scores:
Scarlet Ibis 226, 45.2 overs (Andrew Rambaran 60, Jahron Alfred 49, Shatrughan Rambaran 44; Anderson Mahase 2/23, Marlon Richards 2/28, Namir Seupaul 2/39)
vs Hummingbirds 230-4, 49 overs (Kyle Ramdoo 119 n.o., Adrian Ali 45)
—Hummingbirds won by six wickets.