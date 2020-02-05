Former National League representative Dinanath Ramnarine has welcomed last week’s High Court ruling by Justice Frank Seepersad in which he ordered an investigation into the National Gas Company (NGC) Audit Report of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).
The audit had found that the TTCB had not spent all of the money given to it by the NGC in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties.
The TTCB was given 30 days in which to appoint a five-member committee with the stipulation that Ramnarine who had taken the matter to court, be part of the committee.
In ordering the appointment of the committee, Justice Seepersad stated: “Allegations of financial impropriety, wherever they are levied, should be investigated and debunked promptly, in order to maintain and/or restore the public’s confidence in the image of the institution impugned.”
In a release on Tuesday, Ramnarine said Justice Seepersad’s order “is an important development which augurs well for good governance and transparency in the administration of sports in T&T.”
He added: “This landmark judgment has signalled to sporting administrators that they are accountable for funding and sponsorship in general but, more specifically, for public funds entrusted to their organisations.
The judgment will serve the additional purpose of holding national sporting organisations, in particular the TTCB, accountable to their ultimate stakeholders—the citizens of the Republic of T&T.”
Ramnarine concluded by stating: “I wish to compliment NGC and its president Mark Loquan for not only doing the responsible thing in commissioning the audit but for duly communicating the findings to the TTCB and for its further stance in promptly terminating its sponsorship arrangement for the TTCB’s failure to adequately and properly address the material breaches identified in the NGC audit. In doing so, NGC has set a standard that should be emulated by other corporate entities in the interest of good governance, transparency and accountability.”