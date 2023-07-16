Ramnath puts T&T on top

Rajeev Ramnath’s half-century helped put Trinidad and Tobago in command of their contest against Jamaica, on the second day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s championship, yesterday.
The right-hander top-scored with 63 as T&T, resuming the morning at Sion Hill on 43 for one, were dismissed for 191, to carve out a first innings lead of 39 runs.
T&T’s bowlers then stunned Jamaica’s top order to leave the second innings in tatters on 31 for three, heading into today’s final day.
Still 109 runs adrift of first innings lead at the start, T&T were carried by Ramnath who faced 119 balls and struck seven fours.
He received support from Olando James, the only other batsman on Sunday to pass 20, with 28 from 76 balls, including four fours.
Reon Edwards (3-40) and Tamarie Redwood (3-64) both grabbed three-wicket hauls, however, to restrict T&T’s lead.
At Park Hill, Barbados were building a strong platform for a victory bid today after managing to secure a crucial first innings lead of 119.
After declaring on 302 for nine on Saturday’s opening day, Barbados then turned Guyana over for 183 with Isaiah Folkes (2-5), Joshua Dorne (2-34) and Saurav Worrell (2-44) all claiming two wickets each.
Resuming the morning on two without loss, Guyana struggled for partnerships despite decent knocks of 32 from Jonathan Rampersaud, 31 from Aryan Persaud, 30 from Shamar Yearwood and Rampertab Ramnauth’s 27.
In their second turn at the crease, Barbados reached 29 for one, to stretch their overall lead to 148 runs.
Summarised Scores:
At Park Hill:
BARBADOS 302-9 decl. (Joshua Morris 59, Joshua Dorne 56, Nimar Bolden 50, Achilles Browne 46, Jaden Leacock 23, Jayden Roberts 22; Isaiah Thorne 3-77, Jeremy Sandia 2-45, Jonathan Rampsersaud 2-77) & 29-1 vs GUYANA 183 (Jonathan Rampersaud 32, Aryan Persaud 31, Shamar Yearwood 30, Rampertab Ramnauth 27; Isaiah Folkes 2-5, Joshua Dorne 2-34)
At Sion Hill:
JAMAICA 152 for nine declared (Steven Wedderburn 46, Adrian Weir 27, Jordan Johnson 24; Jacen Agard 3-10, Andrew Rambarran 3-29, Nick Ramlal 2-10) & 31-3 vs T&T 191 (Rajeev Ramnath 63, Olando James 28, Nick Ramlal 24; Reon Edwards 3-40, Tamarie Redwood 3-64)
At Arnos Vale:
LEEWARD ISLANDS 141 (Michael Palmer 42, Malique Walsh 42, Jewel Andrew 21; Kirt Murray 20-10-31-5, Tarrique Edward 4-10) & 85-6 (Malique Walsh 38, Michael Palmer 24; Kirt Murray 3-21, Tarrique Edward 3-24) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 108 (Tarrique Edward 27, Jerel Jeremiah 23, Stephen Pascal 21; Onaje Amory 5-31, Micah McKenzie 3-23).