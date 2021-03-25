Ramoutar and La Fleur snag top honours at TTCA awards ceremony

TWO titles each. That’s what came the way of Zara La Fleur and Alan-Safar Ramoutar when the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association (TTCA) held its prize-giving ceremony last Sunday at the Preysal Secondary School.
La Fleur was named Junior and Senior Female Player of the Year 2020 and Ramoutar was similarly named in the male category. That’s how outstanding they were in 2020.
La Fleur, a pupil of St Augustine Girls’ High School, is the 2021 Under-16 Girls champion. She topped the overall standing in the Under-16 category. She also won the National Under-20 title for women and took third-place in the International Women’s Day Online Rapid Tournament behind Gabriella Johnson and Shemilah James.
Ramoutar, a pupil of San Fernando’s Naparima College, won the Return to the Board Open Tournament, coming out ahead of senior players Marcus Joseph, Ryan Harper and Joshua Johnson.
In remarks before the distribution of prizes, TTCA president Sonja Johnson reflected on the impact that Covid-19 had on chess activity in the country in 2020.
She stated the pandemic also presented opportunities for the TTCA to engage in virtual activities, including the Online Chess Olympiad 2020 and the World Youth Online Rapid 2020 Tournament.
She noted that the top players, male and female, were able to participate in an online training programme which concluded at the end of February 2021.
She praised the Ministry of Health’s prompt approvals which allowed major chess events to be executed successfully, complete with all health protocols.
She also expressed excitement about upcoming events including an Online Chess Grand Prix which will have two sections: Open-rated and Open-unrated. She encouraged players—and even parents—to participate.
Johnson said there were other future collaborations with the TTPS and the Police Youth Clubs as well as TTUTA which will keep her TTCA team busy. She reiterated the importance of expanding the chess community’s volunteer base and called for volunteers to present themselves for service.
Following is the list of winners of the various tournaments for which prizes were awarded last Sunday:
Player of the Year 2020
Junior Female and Sportswoman—Zara La Fleur
Junior Male and Sportsman—Alan-Safar Ramoutar
Return to the Board Open: 1st—Alan-Safar Ramoutar; 2nd—Marcus Joseph; 3rd (tied)—Ryan Harper & Joshua Johnson (4th on tie-break)
International Women’s Day Online Rapid: 1st—Gabriella Johnson; 2nd—Shemilah James; 3rd—Zara La Fleur
Best Under-14 female—Vandina Maharaj
National Youth and National
Junior Championships 2021:
Under-8 Absolute: 1st—Adrian Allum; 2nd—Spencer George; 3rd—Ethan Ramnarine Singh
Under-8 Female: 1st—Ne’yah Martin
Under 10 Absolute: 1st—Kyan Muradali; 2nd—Dominic Allum; 3rd—Daniel Bhim
Under-10 Female: 1st—Adaya Johnson; 2nd—Jahzara Grant
Under-12 Absolute: 1st—Zachary Murray; 2nd—Kael Samuel Bisnath; 3rd (tied)—Tristan Balliram and Taydan Balliram (4th on tie-break)
Under-12 Female: 1st—Vandina Maharaj; 2nd—Anasuriya Seeram Maharaj; 3rd—Kaitlyn Rampersad
Under-14 Absolute: 1st—Chandresh Prabhakar; 2nd—Juninho La Fleur (tied for 1st, 2nd on tiebreak); 3rd (tied)—Joshua Medina and Luke Balliram (4th on tie-break)
Under-14 Female:
1st—Aradhana Ramnarine Singh; 2nd—Kavira Singh; 3rd—N’yupkechi Joseph
Under-16 Absolute: 1st—Keagan Ragoobar; 2nd—Sheldon Yearwood; 3rd—Kiran Mohammed
Under-16 Female: 1st—Zara La Fleur; 2nd—Akineece Charles; 3rd—Ruth Beepath-Bynoe
Under-18 Absolute: 1st—Sean Yearwood; 2nd—Matthew Inkim; 3rd place—Zidane Boodoo
Under-18 Female: 1st—Shemilah James; 2nd—Anusha Saha (tied for 1st, 2nd on tie break); 3rd—Keira Samuel Bisnath
Under-20 Female: 1st—Zara La Fleur; 2nd—Aradhana Ramnarine Singh; 3rd—Vandina Maharaj
Under-20 Absolute: 1st—Daenon Ramsumair; 2nd—Kelon Brathwaite; 3rd—Chandresh Prabhakar; 4th—Tristan Lackhai; 5th—Kiran Mohammed