Ramoutar and La Fleur snag top honours at TTCA awards ceremony

TWO titles each. That’s what came the way of Zara La Fleur and Alan-Safar Ramoutar when the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association (TTCA) held its prize-giving ceremony last Sunday at the Preysal Secondary School.

La Fleur was named Junior and Senior Female Player of the Year 2020 and Ramoutar was similarly named in the male category. That’s how outstanding they were in 2020.