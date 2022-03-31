Ramoutar set for grandmaster status

Alan-Safar Ramoutar, Trinidad and Tobago’s leading chess player, is on the verge of becoming the country’s first-ever grandmaster.
The 18-year-old Ramoutar has secured all his necessary grandmaster norms and now just has to reach a rating of 2,500 to be awarded the grandmaster title.
On March 27, the First Citizens Sports Foundation nominee for Senior and Youth Sportsman of the Year 2021 emerged winner in the GM ASK Mix chess tournament held in Serbia with 7.5/9 points securing him a fourth grandmaster norm.
Prior to this event, Ramoutar won the “GM Ask 12” chess tournament in Arandjelovac, Serbia, with a score of 8 out of 10 points securing his third grandmaster norm.
His performance in these two recent tournaments enabled him to increase his FIDE rating to 2,480, which is 20 points away from the requirement to become a grandmaster and assist him in becoming the Caribbean’s youngest chess grandmaster, and the only chess grandmaster in the English-speaking Caribbean.
With his new FIDE rating of 2,480, Ramoutar will now be ranked as the 59th highest-rated junior (Under-20) in the world.
Ramoutar plans to stay in Europe until the end of the summer where he will continue playing in chess tournaments to gain the required points for his grandmaster title as well as work on his second chess training course with Chessable.
Chessable, based in Barcelona and London, is part of the Play Magnus Group, a company founded by world chess champion Magnus Carlsen to build chess services. Jamaica-born Maurice Ashley became a grandmaster in 1999. Ashley, however, played for the US. He is a chess author and commentator.