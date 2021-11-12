Trinidad and Tobago’s Jeremy “Rampage” Rodulfo won a bronze medal yesterday in the 98kg combat class at the 2021 World Sambo Championships currently taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Sambo is a martial arts discipline which originated in Russia. The 98kg class comprised 12 competitors, hailing from Russia, Armenia, France, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Rodulfo got a bye in the first round, then got by Uzbekistan’s Ruzimurod Yuldoshevin in the quarter-final round.
Rodulpho then met Magomedov Rasul, a six-time Russian champion and 2020 Sambo World Champion, in the semi-final phase but was defeated. Still, having reached the semis, Rodulpho was awarded Trinidad and Tobago’s first World Championships medal in the sport.
Jason Fraser, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation, said he would like to see more resources provided to the local federation.
Fraser said: “Winning any medal in combat sports competition is a major achievement, much more at a world championship, where all the odds are against us. Combat sports has been on a lockdown for nearly two years... now I’m very proud and pleased as the hard work put in from the training camp and the coaches (has) finally paid off.”
Also thrilled with Rudolfo’s achievement was coach Warren Gill. “Jeremy deserved the medal. He worked hard and dedicated himself to the plan. He is a national champion, we are extremely proud of him.”