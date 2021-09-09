Trinbago Knight Riders seam bowler Ravi Rampaul has forced his way into the West Indies squad for next month’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Rampaul, a member of the West Indies’ World Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2016, has not played international cricket since 2015, but his tournament-leading 17 wickets for the Knight Riders in the current Caribbean Premier League competition have convinced the selectors to include him for the Windies’ title defence.
Lead selector Roger Harper said about Rampaul’s pick: : “Ravi Rampaul is a highly experienced bowler who performed well in the last CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the current Hero CPL to date.
“He will boost the team's wicket-taking options in the power-play and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs.”
The selectors have also kept faith with veteran batsman Chris Gayle, despite his recent record of low scores and injury, but there is no place in the squad of 15 for all-rounder Jason Holder. Holder has however been named as one of four reserves along with Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell and Akeal Hosein.Speaking of the squad in general, Harper added: .”There is tremendous T20 experience along with World Cup winning experience which should stand the team in good stead. This squad is made up of many world-beating players, who once knitted into a world-beating team, will be extremely difficult to beat. I expect the team to do very well and with the ‘rub of the green’ I think the team has a good chance of defending the title.”
Full squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane ThomasHayden Walsh jr