South East U-17

CHAMPS: The South East U-17 team display their silverware after beating Central in the Price Club Supermarket U-17 InterZone final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, last Friday.

THE South East Zone Under-17 cricketers defeated their Central Zone counterparts by six wickets to clinch the Price Club Supermarket-sponsored Under-17 InterZone title at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, last Friday.

Batting first, Central were restricted to 219 for seven off their 50 overs with skipper Faeez Ali top-scoring with 57 and opener Saleem Khan hitting 54. Christian Rampersad was the best bowler for South East, taking five wickets for 41 runs from nine overs, including the scalps of Khan and Ali.

Christian Rampersad

STARRED WITH BAT AND BALL: South East U-17 captain

Christian Rampersad, right, collects the U-17 InterZone

trophy from Price Club Supermarket marketing manager Jason Abdool. --Photos: TTCB

Rampersad also did the damage with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 91 as South East reached 223 for four off 45.4 overs to seal the win. Rampersad’s knock proved crucial in the end after South East had slipped to 96 for four halfway through their innings.

Aidan Racha joined Rampersad in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 127 to deliver the win. Racha faced 56 balls and struck four fours while Rampersad faced 88 deliveries and struck 11 fours. Rampersad took home all the individual awards on offer in the final including the trophies for Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Best Fieldsman and Player of the Match.

Summarised Scores:

Central U-17s 219-7 (50 overs) (Fareez Ali 57, Saleem Khan 54; Christian Rampersad 5/41) vs South East U-17s 223-4 (45.4 overs) (Christian Rampersad 91 no, Aidan Racha 50 no)

—South East won

by 6 wickets

