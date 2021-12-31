Rampersad most capped player for Wanderers

HFX Wanderers captain and former FC Santa Rosa midfielder Andre Rampersad is now the most capped player at his Canadian Premier League (CPL) club.
He is also rated number 38 among the top 50 CPL footballers, after a solid 2021 season in the middle of the park in Nova Scotia.
The 26-year-old was among the first crop of international players ever signed by HFX Wanderers and now he’s the club’s all-time appearances leader with 72 games played. He’s the leader of this club on the pitch and has rarely set a foot wrong in his time in the CPL.
Rampersad is one of the most formidable central midfielders in the CPL, and has been since he first signed in Halifax in 2019, joining coach Stephen Hart’s squad along with former FC Santa Rosa duo Derek King (Assistant-coach) and striker Akeem “Froggy” Garcia.
Former T&T goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams is still there as goalkeeper coach, while veteran midfielder Elton John returned home after one season.
Rampersad missed 128 minutes of the 2021 CPL campaign for the Wanderers, missing just one match due to a yellow card suspension. He played the second-most minutes in the league this year and completed the third-most passes (1,506), while also leading the entire CPL in recoveries (224) by a significant margin.
Rampersad boasts excellent vision and passing ability and he’s one of the best ball-winners in the league thanks to his astute positioning and strength. He has always been a key part of the Wanderers’ tactical plan, helping them trigger counter-attacks by advancing the ball.