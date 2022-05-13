Ramroop hits ton in U-13 tourney

TYLER RAMROOP slammed the first century in the Scotiabank-sponsored Under-13 Inter-Zone Tournament on Wednesday when East Zone hammered Tobago by 156 runs at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe.
Opening batter Ramroop studded his innings with 24 fours and dominated the Tobago bowling as East Zone piled up 252 for the loss of five wickets in 36 overs. The only other batsmen to get into double figures were Stephen Bhimsingh (22) and Jadon Rochais (21).
In reply Tobago were routed for 96 in 24 overs with Brian Harricharan claiming five wickets for ten runs in seven overs which included four maidens, while Justin Pamphille snatched two for 11 in three. It was the second consecutive victory by East Zone after beating North East in the first round. Also inflicting a heavy defeat, for their second straight win also was North Zone which crushed North East by 183 runs on the QPCC Ground at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Batting first North Zone made 259 for two in their 30 overs with Abdiel Boland hitting an undefeated 71 and sharing a first wicket partnership of 124 runs with Mikaeel Ali (67). Ethan John finished with an unbeaten 32. North East was never allowed to launch any challenge to the mammoth total ending on 76 for nine in their 30 overs boosted by 50 extras.
Sharing the spoils for North Zone were Kaiden Pollard (three wickets for nine runs in five overs); Jean-Paul Barrimond (two for six) and Mikaeel Ali (two for 15). Central Zone recovered from losing their first round match by romping to a nine-wicket win against South West at the Rousillac Recreation Ground.
In taking first strike, South West could only muster 116 all out in 33.4 overs with Keshav Mongra making 29 (2X4) while Aidian Bodeo got 14 and Fareed Bann made 11 in an unsatisfactory batting performance. They were undone by Amrit Michael-Pittiman who claimed four wickets for 18 runs in 6.4 overs with Joshua Joseph picking up two for 15 in four.
Central then raced to 117 for the loss of one wickets in 18.5 overs with Sanjay Naidoo striking 34 not out with four boundaries and one maximum, and Zakariyya Mohammed making 24.
South Zone also marched to their second win by 30-runs against South East at the Sancho Road Recreation Ground after compiling 174 all out in 34.4 overs and dismissing their opponents for 144 in 35 overs.
For South, Avinash Bhimull top scored with 38 with seven boundaries and got support from Shaan Ramtahal (25) with seven fours, Arion Nanan (18) and Roberto Badree (18).
It was an excellent bowling performance by South East’s Ganesh Gobin taking three for 23 and Zane Maraj (three for 29) to restrict the South batters.
However, South Zone’s Roberto Badree returned to claim five wickets for 30 runs to slice through the South East batting except for a defiant 32 (seven fours) from Zane Maraj and 17 from Ganesh Gobin batting at No 10. Sameer Ramdath also contributed 17 with three fours. Also sharing in the wickets for South Zone was Avinash Bhemull with two for 20.