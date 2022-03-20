Ramroop, Williams top Jrs at TTCF National Champs

CYCLISTS Javon Ramroop and Kyra Williams were crowned national juvenile male and female sprint champions after day one of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Tinymites, Juveniles, and Masters National Championships, which pedalled off at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Saturday night.
Ramroop, of Evolution Cycling Academy, sped to 13.117 seconds for the Flying 200m event on the opening night of the two-day event, to finish ahead of Southclain’s Dave Cooper (13.648). Williams, of Vapor Wake Multisport, was an easy winner in the female junior division over Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club’s Renelle Bernard in the match sprint final.
Earlier in the qualifying rounds of the flying 200, Williams had posted 13.906 seconds ahead of Bernard (14.814) and the Raiders Cycle & Multisport Club pair of Isis Gaskin (16.374) and Ashleigh Thomas (16.820).
In the tinymites division, Shemeka Hoyte of Vapor, claimed the female title, clocking a 16.245-second effort to best Madonna Wheelers’ Kylee Young (16.597) in that order. On the boys’ side, Trishton Jaichan of PSL registered a 14.4-second timing to claim the title. Rigtech Sonics’ Roy Daniel bagged the Masters 70+ title in 16.629 while Arima Wheelers’ Joel Browne earned the Masters 60-64 crown in 12.656 seconds. Roger Simon of Raiders earned the 54-59 division in 13.391 seconds, trailed by Sean Power (13.744) of Waithe/Sheppard Racing team. And Aaron Downridge of Raiders gained the Masters 45-49 sprint title in 13.02 seconds
Yesterday morning, the Nationals continued with the individual pursuit and was scheduled to conclude last night with the 500m time-trial events.