Ramsubhag rules in Tacarigua

VISHAL RAMSUBHAG become the first player from this country to win the spotlight division in close to four decades as the hosts earned half of the ten singles gold medals in the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championships, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.
The 17-year-old whipped Jamaican Nathaniel Finzi 21-11, 21-17 to become Trinidad and Tobago’s first Under-19 champion since Nadine Julien way back in 1987.
Ramsubhag’s rise to the top has been unbelievable as he only started to play the game a few months before the pandemic hit in March 2020 and has only competed in three previous tournaments.
In addition to capturing the U-19 titles in both junior tournaments since the sport resumed in February, the son of Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association president Chandrika Ramsubhag reached the open semi-finals of the National Championships.
The other players from the host country to secure singles titles yesterday were Amara Urquhart, Tenniya Tobias, Liam Persad and Liam Rampersad. Urquhart, who finished runner-up in an open event in February, took down 2018 U-11 triple crown champ T’Shelle Barnes 21-11, 21-19 in the U-17 title match.
There were two other all-T&T singles finals yesterday, and Tobias upset national age-group champ Samiya Karim 21-16, 21-10, and Persad edged Chijioke Kalu 21-14, 19-21, 21-13 for the Under-15 and 13 crowns, respectively.
Rampersad lifted the other trophy when he cruised past Barbadian Liam Bruce 21-15, 21-9 in the U-11 final. However, Zavion Joseph had to settle the silver medal when Barbadian Amir Mcbean beat him 21-8, 21-13 for the U-15 title.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the four-day tournament was the first edition of CAREBACO since 2019.