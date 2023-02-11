VISHAL RAMSUBHAG stunned the overwhelming favourite en route to finishing in the top position in the spotlight division of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Junior Ranking Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The son of TTBA president Chadrika Ramsubagh, a virtual unknown when the sport went on hiatus because of Covid-19 almost three years ago, edged Travis Sinanan 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 and then whipped Sameer Ali 21-10, 21-14 in the round-robin top-three under-19 playoff.
The three players had won their respective round-robin groups in the first stage the weekend before, and Ramsubhag did not lose more than eight points in any game of his four matches.
However, the player from the Southern Stars Club was still not given a chance against 2013 Caribbean Under-13 champion Sinanan, one of the favourites to finish on top in the senior ranking tournament in the middle of the week.
Samiya Karim, another virtual unknown before the pandemic, also proved that her performance during the previous weekend was no fluke.
After winning her five matches to top her group, the Southern Stars player beat the other three group winners to emerge as the top Under-15 player yesterday.
Aliyah Urquhart, who captured the Under-11 crown when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship was last contested in 2019, lost all her matches to finish at the rear.
Andrew Babwah, the other CAREBACO Under-11 champ in 2019, lost two of his three matches in the boys’ equivalent category and had to settle for third place.
Ethan Ramcharan, who struck gold in doubles and mixed doubles after being edged in the Under-11 singles final in the last edition of CAREBACO, only lost more than ten points once (11) in his three matches as he marched to the top spot.
Jace Smith won his three matches, while Aditya Maharaj, the Under-13 mixed doubles runner-up in the 2019 CAREBACO, was second in the final four battle in the Under-17 division with two wins.
The two-week tournament, the first official competition in the sport in almost three years, ends today and first serve is 9 a.m.
Selected final playoffs rankings:
Girls’ U-15: 1. S. Karim; 2. Tenniya Tobias; 3. Kimora Bissessar; 4. A. Urquhart.
Boys’ U-15: 1. E. Ramcharan; 2. Zavion Joseph; 3. A. Babwah; 4. Nathal Agarwal.
BOYS’ U-17: 1. J. Smith; 2. A. Maharaj; 3. Kiran Rampersad; 4. Kaveer Ramoutar.
BOYS’ U-19: 1. V. Ramsubhag; 2. T. Sinanan; 3. S. Ali.