Atualla Guerra, the former United States-based Trinidad and Tobago striker, netted a beaver-trick as Terminix La Horquetta Rangers earned some breathing room at the top of the Ascension Football Tournament.
Leaders Rangers are now two points clear of defending champions Defence Force, their closest pursuers.
Home team Rangers battled back from a goal down to hammer Moruga 7-1, the team from deep South having to make the journey back home 11 times now without success this season.
Moruga got an early goal through Tyrese Reefer and were competitive early on, until Guerra’s first half hat-trick and another from Emmanuel Thomas just past the half hour mark saw Rangers leading 4-1 at the interval. Rangers got three more goals in the second half.
Meanwhile, Defence Force had to rally to earn a point when drawing 2-2 with Deportivo Point Fortin. The exciting end-to-end encounter saw striker Brent Sam giving the combined Army/Coast Guard unit the lead against fourth-placed ‘Point’ before Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia brought his team level with a sizzling free-kick for 1-1.
While his younger brothers Levi and Judah Garcia were away on national duty with the Trinidad and Tobago senior team in Kingstown, St Vincent, Garcia (Nathaniel), a former T&T national midfielder, lined up a free-kick that swerved appreciably, as it flew into the net past Defence Force goalkeeper Christopher Biggette, who is the younger brother of Cleon John, the former national goalkeeper.
Two former national players combined to put Deportivo ahead, when Shackiel Henry drove onto Houghon Hector’s through ball and scored to put Point Fortin into a 2-1 lead.
However, the Army pulled level restored parity through Jameel Cooper, whose solo run up the left flank saw him cut inside and score with a low shot.
Friday’s results:
Deportivo Point Fortin 2 (Nathaniel Garcia 56th, Shackiel Kenry 64th) vs Defence Force 2 (Brent Sam 44th, Jameel Cooper 68th).
La Horquetta Rangers 7 (Atualla Guerra 17th, 22nd, 29th, 83rd; Emmanuel Thomas 32nd; Kadeem Corbin 54th; Ross Russell Jr 80th) vs Moruga FC 1 (Tyrese Reefer 14th)
Today’s match:
Police FC vs Cunupia FC, 5 pm, St James Police Training Barracks, St James.